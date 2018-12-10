Connect with us

Phuket

Officials warn motorists about road construction on Patak Road

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

Officials warn motorists about road construction on Patak Road | The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Phuket PR Office

Phuket officials have followed up complaints after some motorists had been injured in various incidents on Road No 4028 (Patak Road). Signs in three languages and traffic lights have been installed to help warn motorists.

Phuket’s Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung inspected along Patak road and the new warnings today.

Vice Governor Prokob says, “Some motorists have been injured on this road which is now being renovated between Chalong and Karon, a stretch of 1.5 kilometres. The contract runs for three months from October 13 to January 16 with a 12 million baht budget.”

“Warning signs and light are now being installed to warn motorists. Warning signs will be in Thai, English and the Chinese language. The contractor will also clear some loose materials off the road while the road is being constructed.”

“Many roads in Phuket are being renovated to improve the island’s roads and safety. Please be careful when driving.  The construction is being hurried as fast as possible.”

Officials warn motorists about road construction on Patak Road | News by The Thaiger Officials warn motorists about road construction on Patak Road | News by The Thaiger



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Phuket

Man found hanged in room in Koh Kaew

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

Dec 10, 2018

By

Man found hanged in room in Koh Kaew | The Thaiger

A Thai man has been found hanged inside a room in Koh Kaew over the weekend.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the man’s accommodation to find the body of a man who was later identified as 27 year old Damrong Manjit from Ranong. He was found hanged inside his kitchen. His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a formal autopsy.

22 year old Kattika Jitjam, Khun Damrong’s wife, told police that she was together with Mr Damrong for two years and have two children. They had not argued before the incident.

She told police that on Sunday morning Damrong woke up and asked her if she loves him. She said she loved and cared for him. After that she fell asleep. When she woke up again she found Damrong hanged in the kitchen of their accommodation.

Mr Damrong’s friends told police that he was a nice man. They thought that he might have been jealous of his wife, that she might have been with another man or that there might be a misunderstanding.

Police are investigating the incident.

Man found hanged in room in Koh Kaew | News by The Thaiger

There are mental health services available in Phuket. Samaritans of Thailand 24 hour hotline 02 713 6791 (English) or 02 713 6793 (Thai). Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

 

Continue Reading

Phuket

Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

Dec 10, 2018

By

Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: The Phuket PR OFFICE

The Phuket Governor Pakkapong Tawipat joined the ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ yesterday afternoon. More than 5,800 had registered by the end of last week.

The cycling started at 3pm from Narisorn Road in Phuket Town to Wat Chalong and returned back to the Phuket Provincial Hall in Phuket Town with a total distance 27.1 kilometres.

Cyclists enthusiastically prepared yesterday morning, according to the Phuket PR office, for the “Bike for Love and Warmth” ride to be led in Bangkok by His Majesty the King and coinciding with other rides starting simultaneously around the country

Read more HERE.

Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket | News by The ThaigerGovernor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket | News by The Thaiger Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket | News by The Thaiger Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket | News by The Thaiger Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket | News by The Thaiger Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket | News by The Thaiger Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket | News by The Thaiger  Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket | News by The Thaiger Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Bangkok

King leads the way in ‘Bike for Love and Warmth’ – PHOTOS

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 hours ago

on

Dec 10, 2018

By

King leads the way in ‘Bike for Love and Warmth’ – PHOTOS | The Thaiger

Yesterday’s Bike Un Ai Rak event proved again that Thai’s love getting onto their bikes and joining in a royally-sponsored cycling campaign. The event was held yesterday, in the capital and provinces.

Hundreds of thousands of people across the country took part in the “love and warmth” cycle rides. The main event was held in Bangkok where the ride was personally led by His Majesty the King to mark the opening of the “Un Ai Rak Fair” at the Dusit Palace in the Royal Plaza.

HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who has graciously allowed the second “Un Ai Rak” Fair to be held at the Royal Plaza and Sanam Sua Pa, officially opened the fair at 3.30pm yesterday.

King leads the way in ‘Bike for Love and Warmth’ - PHOTOS | News by The Thaiger King leads the way in ‘Bike for Love and Warmth’ - PHOTOS | News by The Thaiger

The fair will continue until January 19. Also present at the fair’s opening were HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha and HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, who inspected the fair’s exhibition after His Majesty pressed the button to unveil the fair as an opening gesture.

The King led the 39km “Un Ai Rak: Bike for Love and Warmth” bicycle ride at 5pm, with thousands of people standing along the route hoping to catch a glimpse of the monarch.

The bike route ran from the Royal Plaza to Lat Pho Park in Samut Prakan and back. City police temporarily blocked off key Bangkok roads, including Rajdamnoen Avenue, Charoen Krung, Suk Sawat and Phitsanulok Road, from 2pm.

While security at the cycling event was tight, Immigration Police Bureau chief Maj-General Surachate Hakparn affirmed that officers were ready to facilitate both Thais and foreign tourists participating in the ride around Bangkok.

Meanwhile, Uttaradit was bustling from the morning, as an estimated 6,000 people began gathering at City Hall, many wearing commemorative yellow shirts, ready for the 29km ride. Among them was 65 year old Prasopsak Sornlam, who had already cycled 60km from his home in Pichai district, starting out at 6am, and five year old Plairung Akarapitak, joined her family in the ride.

In Chiang Mai, some 10,000 people registered for the 27km ride from the International Exhibition and Convention Centre, passing various attractions before returning. Provincial health official Dr Thoranee Kayee said 10 ambulances, 26 first-aid bikes and 40 medical personnel were ready if needed, and participants could undergo health checks and get medical advice before heading off.

In Lampang, 5,400 people had registered for a 29km ride from the Government Complex. Meanwhile, the King’s sister Princess Ubolratana expressed her support for the “Un Ai Rak: Bike for Love and Warmth” cycling event by posting photographs of herself in cycling gear via her Instagram account, #nichax.

The princess captioned one photograph, saying she had led a group on bicycles at 5.25am on Sunday to scout the “Bike for Love” route and help chase the rain away.

King leads the way in ‘Bike for Love and Warmth’ - PHOTOS | News by The Thaiger King leads the way in ‘Bike for Love and Warmth’ - PHOTOS | News by The Thaiger King leads the way in ‘Bike for Love and Warmth’ - PHOTOS | News by The Thaiger King leads the way in ‘Bike for Love and Warmth’ - PHOTOS | News by The Thaiger King leads the way in ‘Bike for Love and Warmth’ - PHOTOS | News by The Thaiger King leads the way in ‘Bike for Love and Warmth’ - PHOTOS | News by The Thaiger

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading
Phuket Weather
Dec 10, 2018, 4:19 pm
30.0
°C
Temperature
70
%
Humidity
8
km/h
Wind from West-Southwest
0.0
mm
Rainfall
40
%
Cloud Cover
35
Heat Index

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



Trending