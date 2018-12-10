Man found hanged in room in Koh Kaew | The Thaiger

The fourth annual Classic Cycling Race took place at Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort on Sunday, 9 December 2018. The event is the biggest cycling race in Phuket with over 250 cycling professionals and enthusiasts arriving to test themselves on the challenging route mapped out by the resort.

Cyclists had a choice of 2 distances: 45 km and 106 km. Both routes offered the cyclists a truly stunning view to compliment their race. Phuket’s tropical jungle, protected national parks, diverse mountainous terrain and dramatic oceanscape were all enjoyed as the racers tackled the route.

All participants were given a race kit and event t-shirt, and 100 lucky racers also received a limited edition cycling jersey. Trophies and cash prizes of 3,000 baht for the 106 km route first place winner, 2,000 baht for the 106 km second place winner, and 1,000 baht for the 106 km third place winner, were awarded. There were also a number of Thanyapura vouchers and lucky draw items up for grabs.

“As a triathlon coach, I believe in practice and consistency. It’s motivating to see the speed at which we can progress, and how it is directly related to the amount of time we spend in the saddle. For me, building muscle memory and endurance would be the key first steps to success.”

“We enjoyed seeing so many cyclists taking part at our annual Classic Cycling today, and we look forward to welcoming all the racers back to Thanyapura again next year,” said Ekkarat Phantip (Ricky), Head Triathlon Coach at Thanyapura.

This year’s 106 km route was dominated by Lucy Richardson for the women and Witthawat Waree for the men, who each took first place. Second place was taken by Nopjakorn Wanthong for the women and Samuel Lord for the men, and Daniel Amby for the men came in third.

The 45km route was won by Nichaphat Chansuk for the women and Dollawat Luansawai for the men. It saw Krittiporn Roumjai for the women and Thapakorn Mekhmanee for the men taking second place, and Kirawan Pussayapaibun for the women and Hem Ongsara for the men coming in third.

“As Asia’s premiere sports & health complex, we are very proud to once again organise the Thanyapura Classic Cycling, and enjoy seeing more and more people take part year after year. Cycling is a big part of Thailand’s sport culture, and is linked to many health benefits,” said Thibault Gonnet, Thanyapura’s Director of Operations.

“It is great to see a steady increase in the sport’s popularity. It is our mission to continue to support and organise events like this to motivate all generations to live a healthy and active lifestyle, filled with the fun of sports and play.”