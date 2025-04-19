Tourist egged in Hua Hin taxi turf war but still loves Thailand

A dream getaway turned into a gooey nightmare for one Mauritian tourist after she was pelted with eggs in Hua Hin — all for using a ride-hailing app.

Banita Gopal Periah, a visitor from Mauritius, shared her shocking experience yesterday, April 18, in a popular Hua Hin Facebook group used by expats and travellers to discuss local tips and advice.

“I had just arrived at the Hua Hin railway station and hailed a ride through an app,” Banita wrote. “But someone threw eggs at the vehicle, leaving both the car and myself messy. I can’t believe this happened. I’m still in shock.”

The post quickly went viral, drawing widespread condemnation from both Thai and international commenters, many slamming the aggressive behaviour and expressing concern over the impact on Thailand’s tourism image.

Adding fuel to the fire, a Swiss tourist responded with a warning: “Avoid using ride-hailing apps in front of the station — taxi mafias don’t like competition.”

Banita later followed up with a more optimistic message, thanking those who offered support and reporting that she’d enjoyed a lovely dinner afterwards.

“Despite what happened, I still love Thailand. This was my first bad experience.”

Following public outcry, Hua Hin Police launched an urgent investigation. According to Police Colonel Kampanat Na Wichai, the incident occurred at around 7pm on Thursday, April 17, just after Banita and her husband arrived by train and summoned a GrabCar. CCTV footage revealed this wasn’t a one-off — three similar egging incidents had occurred between April 12 and 17, reported KhaoSod.

Two culprits were arrested: a local motorcycle taxi driver and a 16 year old girl. Both admitted to the crime, citing frustration over dwindling income and competition from ride-hailing services.

“They said it was out of stress, not hate,” said Pol. Col. Kampanat. “But legal action is being pursued.”

In an incredible act of compassion, Banita chose not to press charges.

“I met the young offenders and asked police to issue only a warning,” she wrote. “They were from poor families. I work with youth and understand pressure. Thai people are warm and hardworking — this is why we keep coming back. We love the Land of Smiles, even more now.”