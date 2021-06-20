Phuket
Officials predict 600,000 tourists to Phuket following reopening
Despite recent predictions lowering expectations to between 9,000 and 10,000 international arrivals in July, and about 7,000 tickets booked in the latest available statistics, officials announced they expect more than 600,000 tourists to arrive between July and September after the reopening of Phuket. The ambitious prediction comes with an expectation of about 15 billion baht in revenue for the financially devastated island.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand expects to pull off these numbers by attracting an estimated 129,000 international travellers arriving over the next 3 months as the Phuket Sandbox reopens the borders and a prediction of about half a million domestic Thai tourist coming to the island.
All eyes are on Phuket right now, scheduled to open in about 10 days as the first step to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s announced 120-day reopening plan announced earlier this week. The island province will be the first in the nation to reopen without a full quarantine requirement for travellers who have already been vaccinated, though a host of rules including not being allowed to leave the island for 2 weeks and wearing a tracking device have pushed away many potential visitors.
A lot is riding on this reopening though, as government officials intend to use this model all over the country to try to start a post-pandemic tourism economy again. Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew says that the island is hopeful for a smooth reopening and for a start to rebuilding from the damage that Covid-19 did to the island’s economy which is heavily tourist-dependent.
“Our main goal is to be able to revive the local economy and prevent the spread of the pandemic at the same time. We hope we can show people in Phuket and in other parts of the country what benefit they will gain from the reopening.”
The Sandbox reopening comes with many safety measures and restrictions in place with hopes of preventing another Covid-19 outbreak. Some argue that it’s too many restrictions, preventing freedom and enjoyment and turning travellers off to the idea of visiting Phuket. Only those that have been fully vaccinated and arrive from low to medium risk countries will be permitted to enter and only after testing negative for Covid-19. There they will have to stay in Phuket for two weeks before being allowed to travel elsewhere. The harsh restrictions are meant to avoid yet another Covid-19 lockdown after reopening Phuket.
Still though, El Al, Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways, in Singapore Airlines have all scheduled flights arriving on July 1st, hundreds of businesses are getting SHA Plus certifications, and three-quarters of the 70% target has had at least their first vaccine with just over 40% receiving 2 doses. tourist businesses are preparing in hopes of the successful arrival of international tourists to Phuket in the reopening.
People are working together and excited to make the Phuket Sandbox reopening a success, and serve as a guideline for other tourist destinations to follow. Koh Samui and its surrounding islands are aiming to reopen July 15, and Pattaya is launching an ambitious bid to reopen on August 1.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Officials predict 600,000 tourists to Phuket following reopening
Technician electrocuted to death while trying to fix jacuzzi
Pattaya pushes for August 1 Sealed Route reopening plan
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Mother alleges that Doctor mistakenly gave her 10 year old sleeping pills
1 million Sinopharm doses arrive today
Full reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
Covid UPDATE: 3,682 new cases, 20 covid-related deaths, provincial totals
Poll shows schools, students, parents, “not ready” for online learning
Man returns lost parakeet, gets rewarded with BBQ
Thai Lion predicts football matches, other abilities currently unknown
Reopening details for Phuket, Samui and beyond laid out
Multiple Chiang Rai schools to close after infections found
Woman falls off building on Pattaya’s Walking Street
Refinements to the Sandbox as the countdown continues to Thailand’s reopening
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 3,682 new infections and 20 covid-related deaths
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac
Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases and 17 deaths
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
Almost 100% of teachers and staff vaccinated in Bangkok
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
UPDATE: Police officers, prosecutors may be investigated over acquittal of Red Bull heir
Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea
25 vaccination sites put on hold in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
- Expats2 days ago
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Rain giving phallus cracks under the elements