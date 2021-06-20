Tourism
Full reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
In a press release, the Tourism Authority of Thailand recently sought to lay out and clarify guidelines for how Thailand’s reopening will begin. The Phuket Sandbox plan rolls out first on July 1 (awaiting final approval), followed by a proposal for Surat Thani province reopening Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao on a sealed route July 15.
Here’s the current guidelines of what travellers need to do before travelling, how arriving will work, what the restrictions are during your stay, and how to travel on after restricted arrival periods are finished. Both ‘sandbox’ and ‘sealed route proposals are awaiting final approval by Cabinet and inclusion in the Royal Gazette.
NOTE: There could be changes to these proposals in coming weeks. The Thaiger is constantly updating with the latest information.
BEFORE TRAVELLING
- A Certificate of Entry can be obtained at entrythailand.go.th with the required documents listed below.
- Must be coming from a country with low- to medium risk for Covid-19
- Must have been in that country for at least 3 weeks
- Applies to foreigners AND Thai citizens
- List of approved countries will be updated frequently here. (The page is in Thai but the update links are posted newest first and the bottom of most update files has a chart listing from left to right: low risk, medium risk, high risk countries)
- Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 for at least 2 weeks before your travel date
- Must carry a vaccine certificate to confirm vaccination
- Vaccine must be an approved brand by either the Ministry of Public Health or the World Health Organisation
- If you have already had Covid-19, you are still required to be fully vaccinated for at least 2 weeks before travel
- Kids less than 6 years old can travel with a fully vaccinated guardian or parent
- Must have a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of travel
- Must carry Covid-19 health insurance with US $100,000 coverage minimum
ARRIVING IN THAILAND
- On arrival, standard immigration and customs procedures will apply
- RT-PCR tests will be given to screen for Covid-19
- Travellers must install an alert application on their mobile devices
- Proceed directly to an approved, pre-booked hotel and wait for test results
- Phuket
- Must be an SHA Plus-certified accommodation
- Once test is negative, travel through Phuket is allowed
- Samui
- Must be an Alternative Local Quarantine accommodation
- Once test is negative, travellers can leave their room but remain on the accommodation property.
BEGINNING OF STAY IN THAILAND
- Covid-19 RT-PCR tests will be given following Ministry of Public Health guidelines
- Must follow the DMHTTA guidelines: Distancing, Mask wearing, Handwashing, Temperature check, Testing for Covid-19, and Alert application
- Phuket
- No minimum stay if departing internationally
- Must stay 14 days in Phuket province before travelling to other areas of Thailand.
- Samui
- Days 1-3: Can move within accommodation only
- Days 4-7: Can travel on specific sealed routes on Koh Samui
- Days 8-14: Can travel freely in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao
FURTHER TRAVEL IN THAILAND
- Must show proof that the 14-day arrival stay has been completed
- Must follow guidelines and restrictions declared by the destination province
NOTE: In ALL cases please check the latest details from your Thai embassy before making final bookings. Overseas embassies will not have final details about the Sandbox or Sealed Routes plans until they have been published in the Royal Gazette.
SOURCE: TAT Newsroom
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Tar balls spreading in Phuket hit Patong Beach
Officials predict 600,000 tourists to Phuket following reopening
Technician electrocuted to death while trying to fix jacuzzi
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Pattaya pushes for August 1 Sealed Route reopening plan
Mother alleges that Doctor mistakenly gave her 10 year old sleeping pills
1 million Sinopharm doses arrive today
Full reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
Covid UPDATE: 3,682 new cases, 20 covid-related deaths, provincial totals
Poll shows schools, students, parents, “not ready” for online learning
Man returns lost parakeet, gets rewarded with BBQ
Thai Lion predicts football matches, other abilities currently unknown
Reopening details for Phuket, Samui and beyond laid out
Multiple Chiang Rai schools to close after infections found
Woman falls off building on Pattaya’s Walking Street
Refinements to the Sandbox as the countdown continues to Thailand’s reopening
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac
Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases and 17 deaths
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
Almost 100% of teachers and staff vaccinated in Bangkok
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
UPDATE: Police officers, prosecutors may be investigated over acquittal of Red Bull heir
Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
- Expats2 days ago
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
- Chon Buri2 days ago
142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Rain giving phallus cracks under the elements
Recent comments: