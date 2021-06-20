Phuket
Technician electrocuted to death while trying to fix jacuzzi
On Saturday, a man was electrocuted while repairing a jacuzzi. The shocking incident happened in the Cherng Talay area of Phuket.
Police and rescue workers were called around 6:50 pm last night to find 45 year old Surapol Samthong’s body next to the jacuzzi.
Rescue workers were able to safely remove Suapol’s body from the scene. His body was then brought to the Vachira Phuket Hospital for additional examination. Rescue workers say they found “marks” on Suapol’s right hand that showed he had received an electric shock.
The woman who rents the home, 38 year old Kunpiya Ragon, told police that she had requested a technician fix her jacuzzi around 11 am.
Kunpiya says Surapol got to the house around midday to start fixing the jacuzzi.
However, around 6 pm, Kunpiya’s husband entered the bathroom to find the technician dead beside the jacuzzi. The husband then shut off the house’s power and called the police.
Police are currently investigating what led to the man being electrocuted.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
