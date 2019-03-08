Ocean Property launch first Phuket development | The Thaiger

Phuket
Ocean Property launch first Phuket development
Thai real estate developer, Ocean Property, are continuing to expand outside of the capital with the launch of their first real estate development in Phuket – a townhome and modern commercial home office project “Ocean Town Muang-Ratsada”.
Located in the heart of Phuket providing owners with easy access to all major infrastructure and island facilities, prices start from just 2.69 million baht.
With property interests in Bangkok, Pattaya and Khon Kaen already, Ocean Property recognises central government’s considerable investment in the island’s infrastructure and Phuket’s strong tourism fundamentals, and are investing in Phuket confident of residential demand on the island.
“Ocean Property is confident in Phuket’s property market. We see a trend of future growth and market expansion on the back of the island’s ongoing development and tourism industry growth. Our research has identified a number of buyer groups, for example, civil servants, private-sector employees and entrepreneurs, that we believe will be interested in our Ocean Town Muang-Ratsada project,” said Mr. Napong Paripontpochanapisuti, Acting Managing Director of Ocean Property Company.
“Government investment in the island is set to continue with planned expansion of the island’s transportation network such as enlarging Phuket’s international airport as well as a Light Rail Transit system from Phang Nga to the south of Phuket.”
Ocean Town Muang-Ratsada is a quality townhome and modern commercial home office development located on more than 20-rai in Phuket City and with a total development value of 700 million baht.
The project comprises 187 units including two types of two-storey townhomes: “Tide” (116 units) and “Shallow” (55 units). Tide’s architectural plan offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two parking spaces with a 5.7-metre wide frontage.
Sizes start from 20 square-wah with a usable area of 155 sq.m. Shallow’s architectural plan offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one parking space, also with a 5.7 metre wide frontage, and sizes start from 20 square-wah with a usable area of 115 sq.m.
In addition, there are 16, three-storey commercial home office buildings known as “Crest”.
All have a 5-metre frontage, sizes start from 23.80 square-wah and have usable area of 195 sq.m. The townhome prices start from 2.69 million baht and the commercial home office’s from 4.89 million baht.
The properties use warm and relaxing colour tones together with quality materials, and include home innovations that help reduce the use of electric lighting through smart roofing systems which allow more natural light inside (Smart Touch Tech Roof and Sky Light Roof), the latest LED Panels which use considerably less electricity than more traditional bulbs, as well as new tech glass which allows 75% of natural light through and only 49% of the heat, helping to keep the property cooler.
There are additional green areas around the development and security onsite includes CCTVs, a key card system, Smart Home Security System and 24-hour guard team, giving resident’s peace of mind.
Ocean Town Muang-Ratsada is located on Srisuthat Road in Phuket City. The area offers convenient travel to schools, universities, government offices, hospitals and shopping centres. Construction has started and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020 with show homes to be open for visiting this coming May.
Units at Ocean Town Muang-Ratsada are available for reservation and purchase.
Register now at www.oceanproperty.co.th for more information.
Bangkok
Government considers blanket alcohol bans on April 13
There’s a 24 hour ban on alcohol on the weekend preceding AND the actual election weekend this month. And next month is Songkran with the Government mooting possible blanket bans on Songkran day, April 13.
This year the Government says they want an alcohol ban on the biggest annual holiday for Thais. It’s also part of the week when there is a huge rise in road accidents and road-related deaths each year.
The Department of Disease Control is lobbying the government to suspend alcohol sales from April 13, the actual Thai new Year day, in an effort to reduce the annual road carnage.
The department’s deputy director says the agency will formally submit the proposal to the cabinet next week.
The department cites the annual figures for Songkran, saying that most drink/drive cases take place April 13, the first day of the New Year festivities. The department is dismissing concerns the measure could damage the economy, which depends heavily on tourists and revellers, saying that saving lives is paramount.
“The economy doesn’t rely on a single day,” according to the department’s deputy director.
Government agencies traditionally roll out their ‘seven dangerous days campaign’ each Songkran, setting up checkpoints along major roadways and arterials, cracking down on drink/driving and speeding and, generally, huffing and puffing about the need to curb the toll. But none of the campaigns in the past have done anything to stem the tide of a rising road toll each year.
Last year the government even speculated a total ban on allowing people to ride in the back of pick-ups during Songkran – a move that was quickly quashed by an outcry on social media.
There is already a raft of measures to precent the consumption of alcohol during Songkran, such as banning sales of alcohol at popular locations for water fights. These prohibitions have been widely ignored with little enforcement.
Phuket
UPDATE: Arrest warrant issued for Patong taxi driver killer
An arrest warrant has been issued for the taxi driver who shot dead a fellow driver in Patong yesterday morning.
The Patong Police were notified of the incident at 10.20am at a taxi stand on Phra Metta Road in Patong.
Read more about yesterday’s daylight murder HERE and an update HERE.
The Phuket Provincial Police Investigator Chief Col Akanit Danpitaksard says, “At this stage we believe that they were arguing about the taxi rank as Mr Songpon wanted to add more taxis while Paradon said that there are enough taxis at this stand already.”
The Patong Police Chief Col Anothai Jindamanee says, “An arrest warrant has been issued by the Phuket Provincial Court for 49 year old Paradorn Puchaiyan from Surat Thani for the murder and carrying gun in public.”
“The suspect is still at large. His relatives have tried to call him but no answer so far. We believe the suspect has already escaped from Phuket island.”
Phuket
Two more king cobras caught in Kathu, Phuket – VIDEO
PHOTOS: Pannakorn Pongpao/Kathu Rescue Foundation/Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation
Two 3-5 five metre king cobras have been caught at a Burmese worker’s house in Kathu, close to where another of the large reptiles was caught last weekend.
Read more about the first snake caught in and around the camp HERE.
Kusoldharm Rescue workers were notified that a king cobra was discovered by a worker next to a washing machine at the house along the Kathu – Nakoh road yesterday. Nokoh Road runs behind the Loch Palm Golf Course, between Kathu and Koh Kaew.
When rescue workers arrived they found a 5 metres king cobra in the bushes outside the house. About 10 rescue workers were on site to catch the snake.
Whilst that king cobra was being put in a bag, rescue workers found another king cobra nearby. This time it was a 3 metre king cobra.
They will be released to the forest in Khao Phra Thaeo Non-hunting Area in Thalang.
How to catch a King Cobra 1.01. Kathu yesterday.VIDEO: พันณกร พงษ์เภา กู้ชีพเทศบาลเมืองกะทู้/อาสาสมัครมูลนิธิกุศลธรรมภูเก็ตประจำจุดทุ่งทอง
Posted by The Thaiger Radio on Thursday, March 7, 2019
