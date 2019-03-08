Ocean Property launch first Phuket development | The Thaiger

Thai real estate developer, Ocean Property, are continuing to expand outside of the capital with the launch of their first real estate development in Phuket – a townhome and modern commercial home office project “Ocean Town Muang-Ratsada”.

Located in the heart of Phuket providing owners with easy access to all major infrastructure and island facilities, prices start from just 2.69 million baht.

With property interests in Bangkok, Pattaya and Khon Kaen already, Ocean Property recognises central government’s considerable investment in the island’s infrastructure and Phuket’s strong tourism fundamentals, and are investing in Phuket confident of residential demand on the island.

“Ocean Property is confident in Phuket’s property market. We see a trend of future growth and market expansion on the back of the island’s ongoing development and tourism industry growth. Our research has identified a number of buyer groups, for example, civil servants, private-sector employees and entrepreneurs, that we believe will be interested in our Ocean Town Muang-Ratsada project,” said Mr. Napong Paripontpochanapisuti, Acting Managing Director of Ocean Property Company.

“Government investment in the island is set to continue with planned expansion of the island’s transportation network such as enlarging Phuket’s international airport as well as a Light Rail Transit system from Phang Nga to the south of Phuket.”

Ocean Town Muang-Ratsada is a quality townhome and modern commercial home office development located on more than 20-rai in Phuket City and with a total development value of 700 million baht.

The project comprises 187 units including two types of two-storey townhomes: “Tide” (116 units) and “Shallow” (55 units). Tide’s architectural plan offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two parking spaces with a 5.7-metre wide frontage.

Sizes start from 20 square-wah with a usable area of 155 sq.m. Shallow’s architectural plan offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one parking space, also with a 5.7 metre wide frontage, and sizes start from 20 square-wah with a usable area of 115 sq.m.

In addition, there are 16, three-storey commercial home office buildings known as “Crest”.

All have a 5-metre frontage, sizes start from 23.80 square-wah and have usable area of 195 sq.m. The townhome prices start from 2.69 million baht and the commercial home office’s from 4.89 million baht.

The properties use warm and relaxing colour tones together with quality materials, and include home innovations that help reduce the use of electric lighting through smart roofing systems which allow more natural light inside (Smart Touch Tech Roof and Sky Light Roof), the latest LED Panels which use considerably less electricity than more traditional bulbs, as well as new tech glass which allows 75% of natural light through and only 49% of the heat, helping to keep the property cooler.

There are additional green areas around the development and security onsite includes CCTVs, a key card system, Smart Home Security System and 24-hour guard team, giving resident’s peace of mind.

Ocean Town Muang-Ratsada is located on Srisuthat Road in Phuket City. The area offers convenient travel to schools, universities, government offices, hospitals and shopping centres. Construction has started and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020 with show homes to be open for visiting this coming May.

Units at Ocean Town Muang-Ratsada are available for reservation and purchase.

