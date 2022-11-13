Tourism
Aeroflot adds 14 more weekly Russian flights to Phuket
Less than two weeks after Russian airlines made their triumphant return to Phuket, Aeroflot has announced an increase in direct flights to the island. The flagship airline of Russia announced yesterday that it would be adding 14 new flights a week from Russia to Phuket.
The exact start date of these new flights has not yet been confirmed, but the expansion will include adding a third daily flight from Moscow to Phuket, adding to the 14 flights a week already scheduled between the two cities. Aeroflot will also add twice-weekly flights from Russia’s third-largest city Novosibirsk as well as from the far-east port city of Vladivostock. The airline will also add three flights a week from Siberia’s second-largest city, Krasnoyarsk, serving the over one million people living there.
The Russian Consulate in Phuket posted on social media yesterday to announce the new slate of flights, according to The Phuket News. They stated that the flights will launch sometime this month, but no exact dates were revealed.
“Aeroflot airline is increasing the volume of regular passenger flights to Phuket as part of its winter schedule. This month, the carrier is planning to expand its flight program, including [new flights] from Russian regions.”
The new flights will join the current schedule of flights from Russia, launched at the beginning of the month. Ikar Airlines flies from Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow to Phuket on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday each week, along with Aeroflot’s daily flights. Siberia Airlines flies on Thursdays from Irkutsk in Siberia and on Mondays from Vladivostock and Novosibirsk.
The increase in flights has opened the floodgates of Russians pouring back into Phuket, quickly overtaking Indian tourists that were the main demographic. Between May and September, Russian tourist arrivals averaged about 3,200 to 4,200 per month. Last month that number ballooned to 23,089.
So far this month, Russia has dwarfed other demographics arriving in Phuket. Russians doubled the number of arrivals coming from India, the second biggest demographic, and more than tripled the third biggest demographic, Australia. In fact, Russians accounted for a quarter of all of the 83,428 international arrivals to the island. The top ten countries with passengers travelling to Phuket are as follows:
|COUNTRY OF ORIGIN
|# OF TRAVELLERS
|1
|Russia
|20,453
|2
|India
|9,810
|3
|Australia
|5,974
|4
|UK
|5,037
|5
|Germany
|4,616
|6
|Kazakhstan
|3,888
|7
|Singapore
|3,667
|8
|Malaysia
|3,152
|9
|USA
|2,635
|10
|South Korea
|2,111
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Aeroflot adds 14 more weekly Russian flights to Phuket
What are they smoking? More tweaks to cannabis rules
The Best Place for the Finest Foods | Tops Fine Foods Sukhumvit 49
FTX crypto exchange files for bankruptcy
Threesome couple retaliates against ‘victm’s’ story
Spielberg’s ‘Terminal’ man departs CDG forever
Despite poor Republican election showing, Trump expected to announce presidential bid Tuesday
57k passengers – 49k international – arriving at Suvarnabhumi daily
Discounts & Privileges for Tourists in Thailand at ICONSIAM
Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
Cannabis flower bud now a controlled substance with restrictions
China eases Covid-19 rules, maintains propaganda onslaught
Ayutthaya gold robbery suspect is former local politician
4am curfew proposal protested by drunk driver victims
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
Overstaying foreigners targeted in Pattaya club inspections
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
Overstaying Foreigners Targeted in Pattaya, Thailand | GMT
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
Thailand to surpass tourism target thanks to Malaysians and Indians
Thai physician raises concerns over Omicron mutations as cases rise
Chinese nationals top applicants for Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
Motorcycle rider dies after crashing into stage on road
German man in Pattaya freaks out as officers move in to arrest him for overstaying
Pickup driver faces 100,000 baht fine for angering elephant
Watchdog Thailand finds 67 dead cats and dogs in Bangkok house, rescues 80 more
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of3 days ago
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
-
Crime4 days ago
Teen boasts he escaped murder charge because his family is rich
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Kush House: Bangkok’s most unique cannabis dispensary
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
-
Business4 days ago
PayPal to lock out Thai users at end of month
-
Environment4 days ago
Mass tree-planting planned for Phuket beach after illegal structures removed
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Superstitious man arrested after stabbing friend to test his immortality