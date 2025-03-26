Missing Thai man found dead on Phuket mountain

Officials and rescuers yesterday found the dead body of a Thai man who had gone missing on Ket Nee Mountain in Phuket on Sunday, March 23.

The missing man’s wife, 56 year old Tararat Payu, sought help from police officers and rescuers after she and her husband, 61 year old Surin Yadee, became separated while walking down Ket Nee Mountain on Sunday.

Tararat explained that they had climbed the mountain that morning to collect fruits for a ritual intended to ensure the successful sale of their land. While descending the mountain, her husband walked ahead and disappeared.

In their last contact, Surin told his wife that he felt extremely exhausted and as if he was about to faint, before the call was cut off.

Surin’s family and locals searched for him until the evening but found no trace of him, so they sought assistance from the emergency services.

The search team told Channel 7 that the operation was difficult due to the mountain being covered in dense forest.

Officials were also unable to narrow down the search area, as Surin’s wife did not know exactly where he had disappeared.

After three days of searching, the team found Surin’s body in the forest on the mountain. The cause of his death remains under investigation.

Officers suspect that Surin was exhausted and fainted due to a lack of food and water. Surin and his wife were fasting during Ramadan.

Although there was no miracle for Surin’s family, families of missing persons can still hold on to hope, as multiple people have been successfully rescued after going missing.

Three weeks ago, a 10 year old Thai girl was found after disappearing in a rubber plantation in Trat province for over 10 hours.

In January, a Thai mother in Bangkok was reunited with her son, who had been missing for five years, because she never lost hope and continued searching for him.