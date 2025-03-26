Robbers steal nearly 1 million baht from Phuket shop

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
149 1 minute read
Robbers steal nearly 1 million baht from Phuket shop
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

Four robbers targeted a grocery store in a worker’s camp in Phuket, binding the shopkeeper and stealing nearly 1 million baht in cash and gold. The incident was reported to Police Lieutenant Anusat Klinkiew of Thalang Police Station at 12.30pm yesterday, March 25.

Upon receiving the alert, Pol. Lt. Anusat informed Pol. Col. Nikorn Chuthong, chief of Thalang Police Station, before proceeding to the scene with Pol. Lt. Preecha Rakchan and other officers. They met 45 year old grocery shopkeeper, Tan Da Oo, a Myanmar national, who described the ordeal.

She recounted that while alone in her shop, located within the workers’ camp, four men wearing helmets entered, threatened her, and closed the door. They then tied her hands, feet, and mouth.

Robbers steal nearly 1 million baht from Phuket shop | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

While one man stood guard, the other three ransacked the shop, taking 120,000 baht (US$3,545) in cash, three gold necklaces weighing a total of 8 baht, one gold bracelet, two gold rings, one pair of gold earrings, and a Samsung mobile phone. The robbers then fled using two motorcycles.

Related Articles

The men, whose nationalities and names remain unknown, used two motorcycles: a grey-red Honda Wave and a blue-black Honda Wave, both with unknown registration plates, reported KhaoSod.

Initial investigations involved examining the crime scene and CCTV footage. Phuket’s forensic team has been contacted to assist, and efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice.

Robbers steal nearly 1 million baht from Phuket shop | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a 58 year old man was arrested by police for allegedly snatching a gold necklace from a shopping mall in Photharam district, Ratchaburi province.

The incident took place on March 24, at around 2.30pm. The suspect, Settapong, reportedly committed the crime due to financial difficulties, fearing the loss of his home and car.

Police Lieutenant Chawalit Thabtimthong, Deputy Inspector of Photharam Police Station, was notified of the incident. The suspect, an older man, allegedly walked into the gold shop and asked to examine a 2 baht gold necklace.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand Industry Ministry probes illegal import of radioactive waste Thailand News

Thailand Industry Ministry probes illegal import of radioactive waste

5 minutes ago
Nakhon Pathom nightclub raided for illegal operations, nitrous sales Crime News

Nakhon Pathom nightclub raided for illegal operations, nitrous sales

13 minutes ago
Transport minister denies secret 100bn baht high-speed rail deals Thailand News

Transport minister denies secret 100bn baht high-speed rail deals

23 minutes ago
Bangkok thief in food delivery jacket steals 1.5 million baht in gold necklaces Bangkok News

Bangkok thief in food delivery jacket steals 1.5 million baht in gold necklaces

31 minutes ago
British tourist beaten to death by bar workers in Bangkok identified Bangkok News

British tourist beaten to death by bar workers in Bangkok identified

43 minutes ago
Web of crime: Spider-Man thief strikes sacred Thai shrine again Crime News

Web of crime: Spider-Man thief strikes sacred Thai shrine again

49 minutes ago
Ugandan man caught smuggling 16.5kg of cocaine into Thailand Thailand News

Ugandan man caught smuggling 16.5kg of cocaine into Thailand

59 minutes ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for father&#8217;s axe murder Crime News

Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for father’s axe murder

1 hour ago
Gas tanker grounds at Koh Larn, company admits negligence Pattaya News

Gas tanker grounds at Koh Larn, company admits negligence

1 hour ago
Missing Thai man found dead on Phuket mountain Phuket News

Missing Thai man found dead on Phuket mountain

2 hours ago
Robbers steal nearly 1 million baht from Phuket shop Phuket News

Robbers steal nearly 1 million baht from Phuket shop

2 hours ago
Thailand’s F1 dreams: Chatuchak set for 2028 Grand Prix Bangkok News

Thailand’s F1 dreams: Chatuchak set for 2028 Grand Prix

2 hours ago
Storm warning: Thailand set for a wild wet and windy ride Thailand Weather Updates

Storm warning: Thailand set for a wild wet and windy ride

2 hours ago
Trump’s tariff threat stalls Thai car exports Business News

Trump’s tariff threat stalls Thai car exports

2 hours ago
&#8216;Angel&#8217; body found during Chachoengsao cemetery cleaning Thailand News

‘Angel’ body found during Chachoengsao cemetery cleaning

18 hours ago
Prawit blasts Paetongtarn over economy, security, and casino plan Politics News

Prawit blasts Paetongtarn over economy, security, and casino plan

18 hours ago
Tunisian tourist goes on rampage in Pattaya, stabs locals Pattaya News

Tunisian tourist goes on rampage in Pattaya, stabs locals

18 hours ago
Rangsiman accuses Paetongtarn of covering up Thaksin’s &#8216;illness&#8217; Politics News

Rangsiman accuses Paetongtarn of covering up Thaksin’s ‘illness’

18 hours ago
Thai woman dies in car crash after van driver abandons her mid-trip Thailand News

Thai woman dies in car crash after van driver abandons her mid-trip

18 hours ago
Dutch tourist runs naked in Krabi hotel, takes a tumble Krabi News

Dutch tourist runs naked in Krabi hotel, takes a tumble

18 hours ago
Bus fire in Trat: 35 school children escape unharmed Road deaths

Bus fire in Trat: 35 school children escape unharmed

18 hours ago
Budget airline launches direct flights to Krabi from India Krabi News

Budget airline launches direct flights to Krabi from India

18 hours ago
Thai driver reverses into security guard and assaults him in parking dispute Bangkok News

Thai driver reverses into security guard and assaults him in parking dispute

18 hours ago
Jackpot! Kamphaeng Phet woman celebrates 15th lottery win Thailand News

Jackpot! Kamphaeng Phet woman celebrates 15th lottery win

19 hours ago
Truck collision at Bangkok checkpoint leaves three injured Bangkok News

Truck collision at Bangkok checkpoint leaves three injured

19 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
149 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Transport minister denies secret 100bn baht high-speed rail deals

Transport minister denies secret 100bn baht high-speed rail deals

23 minutes ago
Bangkok thief in food delivery jacket steals 1.5 million baht in gold necklaces

Bangkok thief in food delivery jacket steals 1.5 million baht in gold necklaces

31 minutes ago
British tourist beaten to death by bar workers in Bangkok identified

British tourist beaten to death by bar workers in Bangkok identified

43 minutes ago
Web of crime: Spider-Man thief strikes sacred Thai shrine again

Web of crime: Spider-Man thief strikes sacred Thai shrine again

49 minutes ago