Robbers steal nearly 1 million baht from Phuket shop

Four robbers targeted a grocery store in a worker’s camp in Phuket, binding the shopkeeper and stealing nearly 1 million baht in cash and gold. The incident was reported to Police Lieutenant Anusat Klinkiew of Thalang Police Station at 12.30pm yesterday, March 25.

Upon receiving the alert, Pol. Lt. Anusat informed Pol. Col. Nikorn Chuthong, chief of Thalang Police Station, before proceeding to the scene with Pol. Lt. Preecha Rakchan and other officers. They met 45 year old grocery shopkeeper, Tan Da Oo, a Myanmar national, who described the ordeal.

She recounted that while alone in her shop, located within the workers’ camp, four men wearing helmets entered, threatened her, and closed the door. They then tied her hands, feet, and mouth.

While one man stood guard, the other three ransacked the shop, taking 120,000 baht (US$3,545) in cash, three gold necklaces weighing a total of 8 baht, one gold bracelet, two gold rings, one pair of gold earrings, and a Samsung mobile phone. The robbers then fled using two motorcycles.

The men, whose nationalities and names remain unknown, used two motorcycles: a grey-red Honda Wave and a blue-black Honda Wave, both with unknown registration plates, reported KhaoSod.

Initial investigations involved examining the crime scene and CCTV footage. Phuket’s forensic team has been contacted to assist, and efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice.

In similar news, a 58 year old man was arrested by police for allegedly snatching a gold necklace from a shopping mall in Photharam district, Ratchaburi province.

The incident took place on March 24, at around 2.30pm. The suspect, Settapong, reportedly committed the crime due to financial difficulties, fearing the loss of his home and car.

Police Lieutenant Chawalit Thabtimthong, Deputy Inspector of Photharam Police Station, was notified of the incident. The suspect, an older man, allegedly walked into the gold shop and asked to examine a 2 baht gold necklace.