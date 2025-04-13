Bangkok raid seizes illicit goods worth over 845 million baht

A joint operation between the Metropolitan Police and the Department of Excise led to the arrest of a 37 year old Chinese national and the seizure of 668,407 packs of illicit cigarettes and 23,721 bottles of illegal liquor.

The operation took place across seven locations, with a significant raid conducted at a residence in the Ekkamai-Ram Inthra area of Bangkok on April 11 at 7am.

The police divided their team into seven units, executing simultaneous searches, particularly targeting a company in the Rama 9 area and a warehouse in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province.

The seized items included foreign-origin cigarettes branded CHUNGHWA, BAISHA, DUIYAN, JOHN, and BAISHAN, totalling 14,786,060 cigarettes, along with imported liquor brands such as YANGHE SPIRIT CLASSIC and DREAM OF THE BLUE. The illicit goods have an estimated tax value exceeding 845 million baht (US$25 million).

Investigations by the police and excise officers unveiled the sale of these contraband items at the Rama 9 business and the Bang Phli warehouse, leading to search warrants being issued for these sites.

The subsequent searches confirmed the possession of the illegal cigarettes and liquor, culminating in the arrest of Ma Ming, who was taken along with the evidence for further legal proceedings. Portions of the seized goods were also transferred to the Department of Excise for verification.

Police Colonel Chotiwat Luengwilai emphasised the crackdown on illegal or untaxed goods as a measure to ensure fairness for legitimate tax-paying businesses, including the Tobacco Authority of Thailand and tobacco farmers. This initiative is also aimed at protecting the public from consuming substandard and potentially harmful products.

The enforcement efforts have been intensified through collaboration with relevant agencies, including the Department of Excise, utilising advanced technology for precise and efficient law enforcement. All related information and evidence are meticulously documented for legal actions against offenders, reported KhaoSod.