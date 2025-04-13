Bangkok raid seizes illicit goods worth over 845 million baht

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, April 13, 2025
59 1 minute read
Bangkok raid seizes illicit goods worth over 845 million baht
Picture courtesy of khaoSod

A joint operation between the Metropolitan Police and the Department of Excise led to the arrest of a 37 year old Chinese national and the seizure of 668,407 packs of illicit cigarettes and 23,721 bottles of illegal liquor.

The operation took place across seven locations, with a significant raid conducted at a residence in the Ekkamai-Ram Inthra area of Bangkok on April 11 at 7am.

The police divided their team into seven units, executing simultaneous searches, particularly targeting a company in the Rama 9 area and a warehouse in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province.

The seized items included foreign-origin cigarettes branded CHUNGHWA, BAISHA, DUIYAN, JOHN, and BAISHAN, totalling 14,786,060 cigarettes, along with imported liquor brands such as YANGHE SPIRIT CLASSIC and DREAM OF THE BLUE. The illicit goods have an estimated tax value exceeding 845 million baht (US$25 million).

Related Articles

Investigations by the police and excise officers unveiled the sale of these contraband items at the Rama 9 business and the Bang Phli warehouse, leading to search warrants being issued for these sites.

The subsequent searches confirmed the possession of the illegal cigarettes and liquor, culminating in the arrest of Ma Ming, who was taken along with the evidence for further legal proceedings. Portions of the seized goods were also transferred to the Department of Excise for verification.

Police Colonel Chotiwat Luengwilai emphasised the crackdown on illegal or untaxed goods as a measure to ensure fairness for legitimate tax-paying businesses, including the Tobacco Authority of Thailand and tobacco farmers. This initiative is also aimed at protecting the public from consuming substandard and potentially harmful products.

The enforcement efforts have been intensified through collaboration with relevant agencies, including the Department of Excise, utilising advanced technology for precise and efficient law enforcement. All related information and evidence are meticulously documented for legal actions against offenders, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok raid seizes illicit goods worth over 845 million baht | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Man found dead after fall in Phuket&#8217;s Wichit district Phuket News

Man found dead after fall in Phuket’s Wichit district

3 minutes ago
Bangkok raid seizes illicit goods worth over 845 million baht Bangkok News

Bangkok raid seizes illicit goods worth over 845 million baht

15 minutes ago
Man in Chon Buri arrested for killing puppy in shocking incident Crime News

Man in Chon Buri arrested for killing puppy in shocking incident

24 minutes ago
Tourists protest inflated water prices at Hat Yai Songkran festival Songkran News

Tourists protest inflated water prices at Hat Yai Songkran festival

36 minutes ago
Photographer surrenders after fatal Suphan Buri shooting Crime News

Photographer surrenders after fatal Suphan Buri shooting

50 minutes ago
Bangkok man charged with murder after shooting pregnant wife Bangkok News

Bangkok man charged with murder after shooting pregnant wife

1 hour ago
Retired officer found dead after shooting motorcycle taxi leader Crime News

Retired officer found dead after shooting motorcycle taxi leader

1 hour ago
Vietnamese woman arrested in Bangkok for Songkran thefts Bangkok News

Vietnamese woman arrested in Bangkok for Songkran thefts

1 hour ago
Thailand to curb illegal rentals with new booking regulations Thailand News

Thailand to curb illegal rentals with new booking regulations

2 hours ago
Songkran 2025 triggers travel surge across Thailand Songkran News

Songkran 2025 triggers travel surge across Thailand

2 hours ago
Chinese YouTuber mugged in Pattaya by fellow nationals Pattaya News

Chinese YouTuber mugged in Pattaya by fellow nationals

2 hours ago
Summer storm warning for 44 Thai provinces including Bangkok Thailand Weather Updates

Summer storm warning for 44 Thai provinces including Bangkok

2 hours ago
Where to experience Songkran in Koh Samui (2025) Things To Do

Where to experience Songkran in Koh Samui (2025)

4 hours ago
Where to celebrate Songkran in Pattaya (2025) Things To Do

Where to celebrate Songkran in Pattaya (2025)

18 hours ago
Maha Songkran World Water Festival splashes on Bangkok Bangkok News

Maha Songkran World Water Festival splashes on Bangkok

19 hours ago
Canadian&#8217;s US,000 necklace stolen by transgenders in Pattaya Pattaya News

Canadian’s US$3,000 necklace stolen by transgenders in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Where you can play Songkran in Chiang Mai (2025) Things To Do

Where you can play Songkran in Chiang Mai (2025)

20 hours ago
Bangkok building collapse death toll rises to 32 Bangkok News

Bangkok building collapse death toll rises to 32

20 hours ago
Pattaya herbal shop scams tourists, 3 arrested Pattaya News

Pattaya herbal shop scams tourists, 3 arrested

20 hours ago
Thailand to negotiate US trade policies, avoid pork imports Thailand News

Thailand to negotiate US trade policies, avoid pork imports

21 hours ago
Truck crash causes major disruption on Phuket road Phuket News

Truck crash causes major disruption on Phuket road

21 hours ago
Engineering student stabbed to death in central Thailand Thailand News

Engineering student stabbed to death in central Thailand

21 hours ago
Tourist police raid Pattaya salon, arrest foreigners without permits Pattaya News

Tourist police raid Pattaya salon, arrest foreigners without permits

22 hours ago
Songkran safety warning: Drowning risks surge during festival Thailand News

Songkran safety warning: Drowning risks surge during festival

22 hours ago
Tourist boat fire injures two near Koh Kut, southeast Thailand Thailand News

Tourist boat fire injures two near Koh Kut, southeast Thailand

23 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, April 13, 2025
59 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Tourists protest inflated water prices at Hat Yai Songkran festival

Tourists protest inflated water prices at Hat Yai Songkran festival

36 minutes ago
Photographer surrenders after fatal Suphan Buri shooting

Photographer surrenders after fatal Suphan Buri shooting

50 minutes ago
Bangkok man charged with murder after shooting pregnant wife

Bangkok man charged with murder after shooting pregnant wife

1 hour ago
Retired officer found dead after shooting motorcycle taxi leader

Retired officer found dead after shooting motorcycle taxi leader

1 hour ago