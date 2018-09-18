Man dies after breaking through checkpoint and threatening to shoot police

A Phuket man, who broke a Phuket City Police checkpoint, has died after attempting to open fire on police in Cherng Talay very early this morning (September 18).

Cherng Talay Police were notified that a pickup truck broke through the Phuket City Checkpoint at 1.30am today (September 18).

Emergency responders arrived on Srisoonthorn Road in Cherng Talay to find a pickup truck with its front end damaged. 9 bullet holes were found on the on the pickup truck.

The body of a man, later identified as 29 year old Chisanupong Krueajan from Phuket, was found in the driver seat. He was dead. His body was taken to the Thalang Hospital.

Inside the pickup truck police found a handgun with 6 bullets, a handmade handgun with one bullet and more ammunition.

Just after midnight Phuket City Police had set up a checkpoint on Thapkrasattri Road near Soi Sieang Tai in Rassada. The pickup truck didn’t stop when flagged down by police and raced through the checkpoint. The pickup truck hit other vehicles and then sped away. Police followed the pickup truck trying to stop the vehicle.

Chisanupong didn’t stop and eventually hit a police pickup truck in the Cheng Talay area, coming to a halt. Police asked the driver to get out from the pickup truck but the man refused, according to police. Police claim that Chisanupong was going to shoot at police but police opended fire first, killing him.

Police have found that Chisanupong has committed five criminal cases in Phuket and Trang. He also has 3 arrested warrants which two of them have already expired and one has been canceled.

A full investigation is currently underway.