Koreans end up in hospital following Pattaya cross-cultural experience

Two Korean men have had a unexpected ‘cross cultural’ experience after an attractive woman agreed to accompany them back to their apartment in Pattaya.

We’ll dispense with the long introduction because you’ve already guessed the punchline – the ménage à trois ended up being an all male affair.

Sanook has named the lady boy in the story as “Somchai” and said ‘she’ was about 22 years old.

A fight broke out in the Soi 1 room after the South Koreans realised Somchai was a ‘he’ (yes, we’d all like to see a photo of their faces at THAT moment). Somchai suffered a leg injury and the two Korean men were hit in the head.

Apparently all were reasonably drunk (allegedly) and the bloodied trio were assisted to the Muang Pattaya Hospital by the Sawang Boriboon rescue team.

Police have received an official report and promised to follow it up.

SOURCE: Sanook