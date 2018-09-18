Pattaya
Koreans end up in hospital following Pattaya cross-cultural experience
PHOTO: Sanook
Two Korean men have had a unexpected ‘cross cultural’ experience after an attractive woman agreed to accompany them back to their apartment in Pattaya.
We’ll dispense with the long introduction because you’ve already guessed the punchline – the ménage à trois ended up being an all male affair.
Sanook has named the lady boy in the story as “Somchai” and said ‘she’ was about 22 years old.
A fight broke out in the Soi 1 room after the South Koreans realised Somchai was a ‘he’ (yes, we’d all like to see a photo of their faces at THAT moment). Somchai suffered a leg injury and the two Korean men were hit in the head.
Apparently all were reasonably drunk (allegedly) and the bloodied trio were assisted to the Muang Pattaya Hospital by the Sawang Boriboon rescue team.
Police have received an official report and promised to follow it up.
SOURCE: Sanook
Pattaya
House robbery duo nabbed by Pattaya police
The Pattaya precinct superintendent Pol Colonel Apichai Krophetch led a team of officers to arrest the two suspects – 25 year old Khamphaeng Phetch province's Thanarath Saengjamreung and Chon Buri province native, 22 year old Itthichai Krajang.
Their Yamaha Fino motorcycle was also seized at noon today (Sunday).
The pair were accused of breaking into people’s houses and robbing them of valuables. The latest such incident took place on August 7 at a house rented by a South Korean man, 39 year old Park Moon Sub. The burglars reportedly escaped with a safe box containing valuables worth approximately 50,000 baht.
A Police investigation identified the two male suspects from CCTV footage as Thanarath and Itthichai who fled...
Pattaya
Persistence pays off for Pattaya rental shop owner
The 35 year old has got back the motorcycle stolen from her rental shop after tracking its GPS position for several months and eventually locating it in Cambodia.
Sa Kaew immigration police promptly sought help from their Cambodian counterparts to locate and retrieve the stolen motorbike belonging to Darin Chandaeng this morning.
Darin, who operates a motorbike rental shop in Pattaya, filed a complaint with Bang Lamung police station in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district on April 30 that a female client had stolen her rented motorbike.
Police learned that the motorbike had been used to obtain a loan from a motorcycle pawnshop, and that it had later been resold.
Darin kept tracking the GPS of her motorcycle until she discovered that it was in Cambodia, which was when she sought help from Bang Lamung police, who in turn alerted Sa Kaew imm...
Pattaya
Scuffle in Walking Street ends up in hugs and wais
Pattaya News reports that the two British men have been fined a total of 15,000 baht after Pattaya police sat them down for a 'chat'.
The whole late night spat ended up in hugs and polite wais - the good name and 'world class resort' status of Pattaya intact.
The Pattaya News reports the names of the two British tourists as Mark Jones and Kieran Flannery. They allegedly started fighting in a club owned by Kieran.
Thanachai Wansiripetch was one of the bouncers at the establishment who tried to intervene and move the fight outside. He ended up being hit for his part in trying to cool the situation down.
Keiran and Mark were fined 5,000 baht each for fighting in public and Mark got an ...
