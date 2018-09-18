Connect with us

Pattaya

Koreans end up in hospital following Pattaya cross-cultural experience

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

PHOTO: Sanook

Two Korean men have had a unexpected ‘cross cultural’ experience after an attractive woman agreed to accompany them back to their apartment in Pattaya.

We’ll dispense with the long introduction because you’ve already guessed the punchline – the ménage à trois ended up being an all male affair.

Sanook has named the lady boy in the story as “Somchai” and said ‘she’ was about 22 years old.

A fight broke out in the Soi 1 room after the South Koreans realised Somchai was a ‘he’ (yes, we’d all like to see a photo of their faces at THAT moment). Somchai suffered a leg injury and the two Korean men were hit in the head.

Apparently all were reasonably drunk (allegedly) and the bloodied trio were assisted to the Muang Pattaya Hospital by the Sawang Boriboon rescue team.

Police have received an official report and promised to follow it up.

SOURCE: Sanook

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Pattaya

House robbery duo nabbed by Pattaya police

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

September 16, 2018

By

Pattaya Police have arrested two suspects who had reportedly taken an 'oath of brotherhood' while being in jail together, for alleged involvement in a series of burglaries at various homes around Pattaya City.

The Pattaya precinct superintendent Pol Colonel Apichai Krophetch led a team of officers to arrest the two suspects – 25 year old Khamphaeng Phetch province's Thanarath Saengjamreung and Chon Buri province native, 22 year old Itthichai Krajang.

Their Yamaha Fino motorcycle was also seized at noon today (Sunday).

The pair were accused of breaking into people’s houses and robbing them of valuables. The latest such incident took place on August 7 at a house rented by a South Korean man, 39 year old Park Moon Sub. The burglars reportedly escaped with a safe box containing valuables worth approximately 50,000 baht.

A Police investigation identified the two male suspects from CCTV footage as Thanarath and Itthichai who fled...
Continue Reading

Pattaya

Persistence pays off for Pattaya rental shop owner

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 week ago

on

September 11, 2018

By

A Pattaya woman's persistence has paid off after recovering her motorbike.

The 35 year old has got back the motorcycle stolen from her rental shop after tracking its GPS position for several months and eventually locating it in Cambodia.

Sa Kaew immigration police promptly sought help from their Cambodian counterparts to locate and retrieve the stolen motorbike belonging to Darin Chandaeng this morning.

Darin, who operates a motorbike rental shop in Pattaya, filed a complaint with Bang Lamung police station in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district on April 30 that a female client had stolen her rented motorbike.

Police learned that the motorbike had been used to obtain a loan from a motorcycle pawnshop, and that it had later been resold.

Darin kept tracking the GPS of her motorcycle until she discovered that it was in Cambodia, which was when she sought help from Bang Lamung police, who in turn alerted Sa Kaew imm...
Continue Reading

Pattaya

Scuffle in Walking Street ends up in hugs and wais

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

September 11, 2018

By

A fight in Pattaya's Walking Street at the weekend ended up as a disagreement between two British friends, one of them the owner of the bar where the fight took place. But it was the Thai bouncer at the bar who ended up being hit.

Pattaya News reports that the two British men have been fined a total of 15,000 baht after Pattaya police sat them down for a 'chat'.

The whole late night spat ended up in hugs and polite wais - the good name and 'world class resort' status of Pattaya intact.

The Pattaya News reports the names of the two British tourists as Mark Jones and Kieran Flannery. They allegedly started fighting in a club owned by Kieran.

Thanachai Wansiripetch was one of the bouncers at the establishment who tried to intervene and move the fight outside. He ended up being hit for his part in trying to cool the situation down.

Keiran and Mark were fined 5,000 baht each for fighting in public and Mark got an ...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending