Malaysians flood back to Phuket

Daily AirAsia flights from Kuala Lumpur to Phuket are fully booked as Malaysians flock back to the island paradise in their thousands. The island is a popular beach getaway location for Malaysian families, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, or TAT.

Alongside AirAsia, Scoot, Indigo, Emirates and Thai Airways also fly into Phuket from various locations in Malaysia.

Other locations popular with Malaysian travellers are Bangkok, Krabi, Koh Samui, Phattalung, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Haad Yai, Dannok, Betong and Sungai Golok.

According to the TAT, recent eases in Thailand’s entry restrictions have stimulated Malaysians to return to Phuket, with many buying value-for-money package deals inclusive of flights, hotel and airport transfers.

However, incoming travellers are still required to register with Thailand Pass, upload proof of Covid-19 insurance worth US$10,000 and upload proof of their vaccination history. Unvaccinated travellers must instead upload proof of a negative RT-PCR or Professional ATK test acquired within 72 hours prior to arriving in Thailand.

Once Thailand Pass is scrapped for good, potentially on July 1, international travel to Thailand is expected to skyrocket.

Deputy Governor of the TAT Thanet Phetsuwan said that Thailand aims to attract one million Malaysian visitors this year.

Phuket is also drawing in large numbers of tourists from other southeast Asian nations, India and Europe.

