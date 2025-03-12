Thai man faces jail time after dropping Yaba pill in front of officials

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin31 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Thai man faces jail time after dropping Yaba pill in front of officials
Photo via KhaoSod

A Thai man absent mindedly forgot that he had hidden some methamphetamine, better known in Thailand as Yaba, in his wallet and accidentally dropped six tablets in front of government officials.

According to a new law, anyone found in possession of less than five Yaba tablets will be encouraged to attend rehabilitation. After rehab, suspects can waive a jail term of up to one year or a fine of up to 20,000 baht.

For anyone with more than five Yaba tablets, the punishment will be imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to 40,000 baht.

The 58 year old drug-addicted man in Nan, A, would have escaped a jail term if he did not accidentally dropped the Yaba pills in front of Mueang Nan District officials yesterday, March 11.

The Deputy District Chief, Teeraporn Mankaew, revealed the full story to the media, stating that A was one of the targets of an ongoing crackdown on drug addicts in the area, following a tip-off regarding his drug use.

Officials noticed A driving past and signalled for him to stop for questioning. He admitted to using Yaba and tested positive for the drug, so he was taken to the district office for further processing.

Thai man accidentally drops Yaba at district office
Photo via Amarin TV

Officials conducted a thorough search but found no Yaba tablets at that time, concluding that A was a drug user and planned to send him to the rehabilitation centre.

However, A did not have his identification card with him, and officials could not proceed without it, so they accompanied him home to retrieve it.

Accidentally dropping Yaba at district office Nan
The Deputy District Chief Teeraporn Mankaew | Photo via Amarin TV

When A presented his ID card to the officials, he accidentally dropped a plastic zip-lock bag containing six Yaba tablets in front of them. This discovery meant that A’s rehabilitation plan was abandoned, and he now faces imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to 40,000 baht.

A told KomChadLuek that he took two Yaba tablets daily and took two in the morning on that day. He explained that he hid his remaining drugs at home but forgot where they were until he accidentally dropped the package at the district office.

Drug suspect face hasher punishment after accidentally dropping Yaba pills in district office
Another drug suspect was in a black T-shirt. | Photo via Amarin TV

Naewna reported that another wanted drug dealer was arrested outside A’s home on the same day. The suspect, who walked past the spot as officials arrived, was previously found in possession of 80 Yaba tablets but managed to escape arrest at that time.

Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

