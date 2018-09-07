Phuket
Launch of Integrated Green Urban Transport Plan for Phuket and southern islands
PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office
The Integrated Green Urban Transport Plan has been launched. The launch was held at the Pullman Acadia (Nai Thon) Hotel led by Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, Minister of Transport who is part of the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT). Joining him was outgoing Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and other officials.
Khun Arkhom says, “The Integrated Green Urban Transport Plans has been supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The aim is to develop the Green Urban Transport system in tourism areas such as Phuket, Krabi, Langkawi, Penang and Sabang.”
“The Green Transport Integration Program is an important part of the Green City Initiative in order to maintain long term sustainable development.”
“Phuket is developing projects to solve its traffic problem such as the light rail project which is scheduled to start construction soon.
“The second Airport for Phuket (in the Phang Nga region) is now in the process of its Environmental Impact Assessment study.”
Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, Minister of Transport
Phuket
Divers invited to join International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 15
Go Eco Phuket 'diving for the environment' club is inviting volunteer divers for a massive underwater cleanup as well as volunteer to join them to clean Phuket's beaches. This is the club's commitment to International Coastal Cleanup Day activities for the island.
Go Eco Phuket is inviting scuba divers from anywhere in the world to join in a major campaign to collect garbage at Koh Kei, Koh Racha Yai and Koh Racha Noi. What a great way to investigate the water around these islands with other local divers.
Divers who are interested to join the activity can send a message at the Go Eco Phuket Facebook page HERE from now until September 10.
The activities will be on September 15, International Coastal Cleanup Day, from 7am onward. Volunteers will meet up at Chalong Pier.
https://www.facebook.com/goecophuket1/video...
Phuket
Clean The Beach Bootcamp heads to Surin Beach for World Clean Up Day
Clean The Beach Boot Camp is a great way to get fit, give something back to the island of Phuket by cleaning the island beaches, meet some new people from all over the world, all while helping the environment.
Krix Luther, a personal trainer in Phuket and founder of CBBC says, “I would like to see as many people as possible heading down to Surin Beach on September 15. With so many people we can all help make a big difference in a short space of time, setting a great example for locals as well.”
The CBBC kicks off at 10am on Surin Beach, September 15. It's a free event. Lookout for the CBBC flags. Bring water, sunscreen and ...
Phuket
Police hunting for thieves after break-ins at Phuket shops
The Phuket City Police were notified about incidents at the Suan Laung Market on Wirat Hongyok Road in Phuket Town around 8.30am.
60 year old Somboon Kleawkla, a food shop owner, says, “I was going to open the shop at 4am today. I discovered that the key and chain to the door was already cut off. Some snacks had disappeared. There wasn't any money at the shop. This is the fourth time we've been broken into.”
“54 year old Chuleewan Apiwat, a clothes shop owner, says. “I was informed that thief broke into my shop. Many of our clothes and shoes have been stolen. But this is the first time it happened with my shop.”
Police say they're now tracking down people involved after viewing CCTV footage.
