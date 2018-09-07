His Majesty honours 188 for their role in Tham Luang cave rescue

PHOTOS: The Nation

Last night the government hosted a ‘thank-you reception’ for those who helped in the Tham Luang cave-rescue. Many others will also be getting special recognition for their contribution at government house today.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has granted the “Most Admirable Order of the Direkgunabhorn” honour to 114 foreigners and 74 Thais who were involved in rescuing the 13 soccer players from the flooded Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai in late June and early July.

The PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will present the honours at a ceremony at Government House today. Apart from those involved in the cave rescue, 184 civil servants, police and military officers will also be presented with a souvenir pin marking His Majesty’s 66th birthday.

Last night’s reception was held at the Dusit Palace Plaza under the “United as One” theme. 7,000 people attended the celebration.

The footballers and their 25-year-old assistant coach also joined thousands of guests at the reception, including the Australian rescue team led by anaesthetist Dr Richard Harris, more than 3,000 Chiang Rai residents and some 10 rock climbers from Krabi’s Railay Bay.

Earlier yesterday the young footballers revealed their dream of leading Thailand’s national football team to the World Cup finals at a press conference in Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall.

The interactive exhibition “Tham Luang Incredible Mission: The Global Agenda” will continue at Siam Paragon until September 9, after which it will be taken on tour across the country.

SOURCE: The Nation