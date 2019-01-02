Latvian tourist dies after falling from hotel in Karon | The Thaiger

Phuket
Latvian tourist dies after falling from hotel in Karon
A female Latvian tourist has died after falling from the sixth floor of a hotel in Karon yesterday after returning from a New Year party.
Karon Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the body of a 29 year old female KRISTINA RESETNIKOVA, a Latvian national, on the ground.
Police found no signs of a struggle on her body or around her room. Her body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy.
Karon Police report that Mrs Resetnikova, her husband and one year old son entered Thailand on December 24 and were booked for departure on January 8.
Yesterday the family arrived at their room on the sixth floor after returning from a New Year party at 3.30am. At 4am the woman fell from the sixth floor, about 25 metres above the ground.
The Latvian consulate has been notified and police are continuing their investigation.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Koh Samui
“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces
An unseasonal, and quite unusual, tropical depression is heading towards southern shores including all Thai provinces south of Phetchaburi. The Thai Meteorological Department is issuing regular warnings about the storm’s progress from the South China Sea and into the southern Gulf of Thailand.
“On 2 January 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” over the lower South China Sea located at latitude 6.0 degree north, longitude 108.0 degree east with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr. The storm is moving west at a speed of 10 km/hr through the tip of Indochina expectedly to the lower Gulf of Thailand by January 2-3 2019. By January 3-5 , it will affect the South with more rain and some torrential downpours. People should beware of the severe conditions. Affected areas are as followings:
January 3-4
Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
January 4-5
Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
The strong winds are forecast for both the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea with waves up to 3-5 metres high in the Gulf and 2-3 metres in the Andaman Sea. People in the Gulf should be aware of inshore surges. All ships should keep ashore until January 5, 2019.
Phuket
Two more dead in Phuket. Day Six “seven days of danger” – Toll reaches 6
According to statistics issued by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Phuket Office, the island registered 18 accidents, 16 injuries and two deaths on Day Six (January 1) of the annual road safety campaign.
Total of the six days of the campaign in Phuket is now six dead, already three times last year’s total number of deaths over the seven day campaign.
Read more about the Day Five results HERE.
The annual ‘Seven Days of Danger’ road safety period runs from December 27 to January 2 which will end at midnight tonight. For the whole period of last year’s 7 day campaign, there was a total of 46 accidents with 46 injuries and 2 casualties.
Thailand currently ranks ninth in the world in terms of the most road deaths.
Read more about the annual road and marine safety campaign HERE.
Phuket
Leopard cat rescued after being hit by car in Thalang
PHOTOS: The Phuket Marine National Parks Operation Centre 2
A Leopard cat, which sustained an injury after being hit by a car in Thalang, was rescued and treated yesterday.
The Phuket Marine National Parks Operation Centre (MNPOC) yesterday reported that officials were notified by locals that an injured Leopard Cat was found near the Tsunami Memorial Wall in Mai Khao. The nearby area has a lot of wildlife living in the flatlands at the top of the island.
The Leopard Cat was taken to Soi Dog Foundation for treatment before being sent to the Khao Phra Theaw Wildlife Education Centre in Thalang.
The Leopard Cat is a Protected Species in Thailand.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 scams in Thailand
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
Foreigner woman caught on video spray painting road in Rawai
Thailand’s new highlands – unravelling the new ‘cannabis’ legislation
Two key tests for the Land of Smiles in 2019
Election Commission denies election date delays
Lion Air passengers get a New Year surprise at Sepinggan Airport
Brother and sister plucked from surf in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces
Lampang serial masturbator caught red-handed
Foreigners frolicking off Jomtien beach attract police attention
Latvian tourist dies after falling from hotel in Karon
Two more dead in Phuket. Day Six “seven days of danger” – Toll reaches 6
Leopard cat rescued after being hit by car in Thalang
Poll shows favour towards Prayut as next PM
Orchard road bans smoking
Unseasonal storms predicted for the South
Seven dead after murder/suicide at New Year party in Chumphon
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Phuket3 days ago
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
-
Phuket3 days ago
Russian woman fined after graffiti on road in Nai Harn, Rawai
-
Phuket3 days ago
One month old baby killed in Phuket road accident
-
Southeast Asia1 day ago
Six reasons Thailand’s English skills are the lowest in SE Asia
-
Phuket3 days ago
The Bay and Beach Club – Welcome to The Bay!
-
Phuket3 days ago
Two deaths in Phuket on Day Three of the ‘seven days of danger’
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
Malaysians citizens being warned about travelling to Thailand’s south
-
Bangkok2 days ago
National death toll rises to 236 – Day Four in the “seven dangerous days”
You must be logged in to post a comment Login