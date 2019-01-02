Latvian tourist dies after falling from hotel in Karon | The Thaiger

Subscribe to The Thaiger

Phuket

Latvian tourist dies after falling from hotel in Karon

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

4 hours ago

on

A female Latvian tourist has died after falling from the sixth floor of a hotel in Karon yesterday after returning from a New Year party.

Karon Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the body of a 29 year old female KRISTINA RESETNIKOVA, a Latvian national, on the ground.

Police found no signs of a struggle on her body or around her room. Her body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy.

Karon Police report that Mrs Resetnikova, her husband and one year old son entered Thailand on December 24 and were booked for departure on January 8.

Yesterday the family arrived at their room on the sixth floor after returning from a New Year party at 3.30am. At 4am the woman fell from the sixth floor, about 25 metres above the ground.

The Latvian consulate has been notified and police are continuing their investigation.



Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Koh Samui

“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 2, 2019

By

An unseasonal, and quite unusual, tropical depression is heading towards southern shores including all Thai provinces south of Phetchaburi. The Thai Meteorological Department is issuing regular warnings about the storm’s progress from the South China Sea and into the southern Gulf of Thailand.

“On 2 January 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” over the lower South China Sea located at latitude 6.0 degree north, longitude 108.0 degree east with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr. The storm is moving west at a speed of 10 km/hr through the tip of Indochina expectedly to the lower Gulf of Thailand by January 2-3 2019. By January 3-5 , it will affect the South with more rain and some torrential downpours. People should beware of the severe conditions. Affected areas are as followings:

January 3-4

Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

January 4-5

Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

The strong winds are forecast for both the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea with waves up to 3-5 metres high in the Gulf and 2-3 metres in the Andaman Sea. People in the Gulf should be aware of inshore surges. All ships should keep ashore until January 5, 2019.

Phuket

Two more dead in Phuket. Day Six “seven days of danger” – Toll reaches 6

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

6 hours ago

on

January 2, 2019

By

According to statistics issued by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Phuket Office, the island registered 18 accidents, 16 injuries and two deaths on Day Six (January 1) of the annual road safety campaign.

Total of the six days of the campaign in Phuket is now six dead, already three times last year’s total number of deaths over the seven day campaign.

Read more about the Day Five results HERE.

The annual ‘Seven Days of Danger’ road safety period runs from December 27 to January 2 which will end at midnight tonight. For the whole period of last year’s 7 day campaign, there was a total of 46 accidents with 46 injuries and 2 casualties.

Thailand currently ranks ninth in the world in terms of the most road deaths.

Read more about the annual road and marine safety campaign HERE.

Phuket

Leopard cat rescued after being hit by car in Thalang

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

6 hours ago

on

January 2, 2019

By

PHOTOS: The Phuket Marine National Parks Operation Centre 2

A Leopard cat, which sustained an injury after being hit by a car in Thalang, was rescued and treated yesterday.

The Phuket Marine National Parks Operation Centre (MNPOC) yesterday reported that officials were notified by locals that an injured Leopard Cat was found near the Tsunami Memorial Wall in Mai Khao. The nearby area has a lot of wildlife living in the flatlands at the top of the island.

The Leopard Cat was taken to Soi Dog Foundation for treatment before being sent to the Khao Phra Theaw Wildlife Education Centre in Thalang.

The Leopard Cat is a Protected Species in Thailand.

32

