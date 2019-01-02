Foreigners frolicking off Jomtien beach attract police attention | The Thaiger

Daily News is reporting that two foreign tourists at Jomtien beach have been videoed by a passing Thai who noticed them ‘frolicking’ in the water on New Year’s Day.

He asked them “What are you up to?” as the pair suspiciously bobbed up and down just off the beach.

He says on the video…. “I don’t dare ask – they have been doing this for ten minutes. Are they playing piggyback, or?”

Shared to the “Ruyang Pattaya” site on Facebook, the posts suggests that the Thai man had stopped to offer assistance believing that the couple were arguing.

Daily News report that Pattaya police are monitoring the situation.

The local police chief says that urgent efforts were being made to locate the couple to determine if this was just ‘mucking around’ or something that could incur a financial penalty under Thai law.

SOURCE: Daily News





