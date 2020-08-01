Korean man in Phuket suicide | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Phuket

Korean man in Phuket suicide

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Korean man in Phuket suicide
PHOTO: Phuket Andaman News
In an apparent suicide, the body of a South Korean man was found in a pickup truck in the city district of the southern resort province of Phuket yesterday, his head covered in a plastic bag. Police found the white pickup, with Phuket licence plates, in the car park of the Golden Triangle Been Co. in tambon Vichit after being alerted at around 11:40am.

The body of the 40 year old man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of relatives and the South Korean embassy, was found in the driver’s seat. He was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans and his head was covered with a plastic bag held in place with adhesive tape around his neck. Police say a tube, connected to a nitrogen gas tank in the back of the pickup, was inserted into the vehicle with the end attached to the plastic bag. A letter in Korean was found in the vehicle.

An official at the Phuket’s South Korean consular office translated the letter, which was an apology to his family and girlfriend, saying he had tried his best but had not succeeded and that he wanted “to take a rest now”.

Security camera video showed the man drove from his house in Vichit to the company, where he worked as an international marketing manager, at around 7:35am. After parking the truck, he got out to smoke a cigarette. He later got back in and busied himself in the truck for about 17 minutes.

Police say the man might have been suffering from stress due to personal affairs or work. His body was sent to Vachira Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Trending