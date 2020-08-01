Korean man in Phuket suicide | The Thaiger

Phuket
Korean man in Phuket suicide
In an apparent suicide, the body of a South Korean man was found in a pickup truck in the city district of the southern resort province of Phuket yesterday, his head covered in a plastic bag. Police found the white pickup, with Phuket licence plates, in the car park of the Golden Triangle Been Co. in tambon Vichit after being alerted at around 11:40am.
The body of the 40 year old man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of relatives and the South Korean embassy, was found in the driver’s seat. He was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans and his head was covered with a plastic bag held in place with adhesive tape around his neck. Police say a tube, connected to a nitrogen gas tank in the back of the pickup, was inserted into the vehicle with the end attached to the plastic bag. A letter in Korean was found in the vehicle.
An official at the Phuket’s South Korean consular office translated the letter, which was an apology to his family and girlfriend, saying he had tried his best but had not succeeded and that he wanted “to take a rest now”.
Security camera video showed the man drove from his house in Vichit to the company, where he worked as an international marketing manager, at around 7:35am. After parking the truck, he got out to smoke a cigarette. He later got back in and busied himself in the truck for about 17 minutes.
Police say the man might have been suffering from stress due to personal affairs or work. His body was sent to Vachira Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Environment
PHIST – Asia’s largest online tourism event, returns this September
PHIST, the Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism, is set to break down boundaries again with a “virtual” version of Asia’s largest sustainable travel and hospitality event on September 7. Over 1,200 of the industry’s leading figures are expected to attend this socially-distant online gathering. The online event will include keynote addresses, interactive sessions, educational workshops and a green exhibition. The original edition of PHIST 2020 was scheduled to take place as a conference in Phuket but this was before the global pandemic caused disruption to the travel landscape. In the spirit of innovation and resilience, this conference is now […]
Opinion
Phuket’s killer boat Phoenix ripped apart for scrap metal
OPINION A very sorry sight today as an infamous relic of Thailand’s worst maritime disaster ends up being ripped apart and sold for scrap. Thai authorities will be glad to see the ghosts of ‘Phoenix’ gone once and for all. On July 5, 2018, two tour boats capsized off the south west coast of Phuket, during a sudden storm. 46 people died and 3 were missing, never to be recovered. They had all headed out for a fun day of diving off the Phoenix PC Diving, which carried 101 people, including 89 tourists. All but 2 of the guests were Chinese nationals. 42 […]
Phuket
Truck goes for a swim at Phuket beach – VIDEO
Visitors to Phuket’s Yanui Beach on the island’s southwest coast were surprised to see a pickup truck roll across the beach and into the sea yesterday. Ironically, the black pickup came to a stop in the “no swimming” zone marked by a red flag, indicating that it’s is dangerous to enter the water at that part of the beach. The incident occurred at about 3pm. The manager of the Phuket Lifeguard Service told the Phuket News lifeguards soon found the driver at the beach. “Luckily, no-one was injured. He lives in Phuket and came to chill on the beach with […]
Pattani police hunt thief in fatal bag snatching – VIDEO
220 kilograms of marijuana seized, 2 arrested in Nakhon Phanom
Trump threatens US TikTok ban
Korean man in Phuket suicide
House agrees to Constitutional amendment
Duterte tells Filipinos to clean masks with petrol
Jet ski explodes in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Sa Kaeo couple in murder/suicide
Road carnage mounts as couple killed in Nonthaburi crash
South Korean cult leader arrested for hiding Covid-19 data, embezzlement
Vietnam records first Covid-19 deaths
Thai delivery app merger gets 3.5 billion baht boost
Protesters attempt to “wash away” government double standards
Korat police offer bounty for drug dealer who shot officer
Gold shop heist foiled as owner locks thief inside
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
A day of shame as Thai police try to defend revoking “Boss” arrest warrants
Thai baht getting stronger
Vietnam evacuates 80,000 following 3 new Covid-19 cases in Da Nang
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
Malaysia and Singapore to test re-opening of maritime border for business travellers
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
Red Bull parent company releases statement over the “Boss” legal matters
The big comeback for Big Joke?
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
Best wishes to HM King of Thailand on this auspicious occasion
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
- Economy2 days ago
Thai baht getting stronger
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
- Economy2 days ago
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket seeks to revive tourism with 3 major events planned
- Bangkok1 day ago
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
- Bangkok2 days ago
Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1