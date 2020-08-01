Trump threatens US TikTok ban | The Thaiger

Donald Trump said yesterday that he plans to sign an executive order – perhaps as soon as today – banning the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok from the US. Such a ban would mark the culmination of national security concerns over the safety of personal data handled by TikTok’s parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, which became 1 of only a handful of truly global Chinese conglomerates largely thanks to the app’s commercial success. Trump reportedly told reporters on Air Force One:

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we are banning them from the United States. I will sign the document tomorrow.”

Neither ByteDance nor TikTok immediately responded to requests for comment.

The US isn’t alone in its concerns: India has already banned TikTok, and Australia is considering blocking it. The US Army and Navy have banned their members from downloading the app to government-issued phones. The US House of Representatives voted earlier this month to its use on all government-issued phones and the Senate is expected to pass the measure. 2 senators have also requested the Department of Justice open an investigation of TikTok, as well as the Zoom conferencing app.

Microsoft is reportedly interested in buying TikTok, according to The New York Times. (Microsoft declined to comment and the White House didn’t provide additional comment.)

SOURCE: Reuters