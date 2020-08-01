Trump threatens US TikTok ban | The Thaiger

Business
Trump threatens US TikTok ban
Donald Trump said yesterday that he plans to sign an executive order – perhaps as soon as today – banning the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok from the US. Such a ban would mark the culmination of national security concerns over the safety of personal data handled by TikTok’s parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, which became 1 of only a handful of truly global Chinese conglomerates largely thanks to the app’s commercial success. Trump reportedly told reporters on Air Force One:
“As far as TikTok is concerned, we are banning them from the United States. I will sign the document tomorrow.”
Neither ByteDance nor TikTok immediately responded to requests for comment.
The US isn’t alone in its concerns: India has already banned TikTok, and Australia is considering blocking it. The US Army and Navy have banned their members from downloading the app to government-issued phones. The US House of Representatives voted earlier this month to its use on all government-issued phones and the Senate is expected to pass the measure. 2 senators have also requested the Department of Justice open an investigation of TikTok, as well as the Zoom conferencing app.
Microsoft is reportedly interested in buying TikTok, according to The New York Times. (Microsoft declined to comment and the White House didn’t provide additional comment.)
SOURCE: ReutersKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Business
Thai delivery app merger gets 3.5 billion baht boost
Homegrown Thai delivery app Line Man is merging with its longtime partner, online restaurant review platform Wongnai Media. Line Man has secured fresh capital investment worth US$110 million (3.5 billion baht) from BRV Capital Management to bolster the new entity. The merger marks the first time any member of the Japan-based Line Group has secured a financial investment of this size for its overseas service, according to a Line Man statement. The move is expected to help Line Man as it battles other regional players like Grab, Gojek and Foodpanda in the food delivery wars. The large capital raise is […]
Economy
Nok Air will survive despite bankruptcy: CEO
Thai budget carrier Nok Air is insisting that its business will be able to return to solvency despite filing a business rehabilitation request with the Central Bankruptcy Court, shortly after national flag carrier Thai Airways did the same. Nok Air CEO Wutthiphum Jurangkool said yesterday that the impact of Covid-19 is preventing the airline from flying its 18 international routes, while domestic routes in 23 provinces are running less frequently, as it can only fly at 30% of its pre-pandemic schedule. The airline was reported to have 26.8 billion baht worth of debt as of the end of March. Wutthiphum […]
Economy
Hotel bookings bounce back for long weekend holiday
The long holiday weekend is reportedly seeing heavy bookings at hotels and resorts, reigniting hopes of a revival of domestic tourism, which has been battered for months by the Covid-19 outbreak. Accommodations in the southern provinces in particular have been receiving a good rate of bookings with holidaymakers for the 4 day extended weekend. The tourism authoritiy of Thailand says hotels and resorts in coastal provinces in the East and seaside provinces in the South are reporting a surge in bookings to 80% and 90% occupancy over the 4 day weekend, which kicked off yesterday. It should be noted that […]
Pattani police hunt thief in fatal bag snatching – VIDEO
220 kilograms of marijuana seized, 2 arrested in Nakhon Phanom
Trump threatens US TikTok ban
Korean man in Phuket suicide
House agrees to Constitutional amendment
Duterte tells Filipinos to clean masks with petrol
Jet ski explodes in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Sa Kaeo couple in murder/suicide
Road carnage mounts as couple killed in Nonthaburi crash
South Korean cult leader arrested for hiding Covid-19 data, embezzlement
Vietnam records first Covid-19 deaths
Thai delivery app merger gets 3.5 billion baht boost
Protesters attempt to “wash away” government double standards
Korat police offer bounty for drug dealer who shot officer
Gold shop heist foiled as owner locks thief inside
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
A day of shame as Thai police try to defend revoking “Boss” arrest warrants
Thai baht getting stronger
Vietnam evacuates 80,000 following 3 new Covid-19 cases in Da Nang
Malaysia and Singapore to test re-opening of maritime border for business travellers
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
Red Bull parent company releases statement over the “Boss” legal matters
The big comeback for Big Joke?
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
Newly discovered 3,000 year old cave paintings in Phang Nga
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
- Economy2 days ago
Thai baht getting stronger
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
- Economy2 days ago
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket seeks to revive tourism with 3 major events planned
- Bangkok1 day ago
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
- Bangkok2 days ago
Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident
- Phuket3 days ago
Truck goes for a swim at Phuket beach – VIDEO