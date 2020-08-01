Connect with us

Politics

House agrees to Constitutional amendment

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

House agrees to Constitutional amendment | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO
    • follow us in feedly

Apparently acquiescing to the demands of anti-government protesters who have held demonstrations across the nation for 2 weeks, a parliamentary committee formed to study problems with Thailand’s Constitution has resolved to change Section 256 of the charter, to clear the way for broader amendments. The protesters, mainly university students, have demanded a rewritten Constitution, a new general election and an end to what they see as government harassment and intimidation of critics.

The committee’s chairman said today that without amending Section 256, it will be impossible to amend other clauses. He says the committee also considered proposed amendments suggested by various sectors of Thai society, including the establishment of a Constitution Drafting Assembly, in case a new charter is to be written.

Peeraphan Saleeratthavipak said that in the end, it will depend on the government, which has the final say on whether the charter is to be amended.

“If not, we can do nothing, because our duty is to propose the amendments.”

Kao Klai MP and House committee member Rome Rangsiman said there are several sections of the current Constitution which are problematic and need amendment. He says if a new Constitution is to be written, a CDA modelled on the one which crafted the 1997 charter, dubbed the People’s Constitution, will be needed.

He pointed out that forming a CDA will take time so, the decision to amend Section 256 is intended to pave the way for the amendment of other sections.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    August 1, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Interesting. Are they just saying we are doing something, stop your protests knowing very well they will not amend the constitution.
    A dangerous ploy because the students might be encouraged thinking they can change things. And protest more vigorously.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Politics

Protesters attempt to “wash away” government double standards

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

Protesters attempt to &#8220;wash away&#8221; government double standards | The Thaiger

Continuing the wave of anti-government demonstrations which has swept the country for nearly 2 weeks, protesters calling themselves “Democracy June 24” gathered outside Government House in Bangkok yesterday and symbolically washed dishes carrying various political messages. The last dish, carrying a photo of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was dramatically smashed when protesters were “unable” to scrub it clean. (October 24 is the date of the 1932 revolution that transformed Thailand, then known as the Kingdom of Siam, from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy.) The leader of the demonstration said the protest was held to “voice discontent with the government’s […]

Continue Reading

Politics

Former PM Thaksin sentenced to 5 years

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

Former PM Thaksin sentenced to 5 years | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

Thailand’s Supreme Court has sentenced former PM Thaksin Shinawatra to 5 years in prison after finding him guilty of illegally owning shares in phone companies with government concessions, as well as conflict of interest, for changing concession fees and excise taxes to benefit his family’s company, Shin Corp. The court heard that Thaksin held a majority of shares, through proxies, in Shin Corp, which was granted a concession by the state, thus violating the Constitution. The case was suspended after Thaksin fled the country in 2006, but was revived after the proclamation of an organic law that allowed the court […]

Continue Reading

Politics

Pro-monarchy activists vow to fight on, refuse to rule out violence – VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

Pro-monarchy activists vow to fight on, refuse to rule out violence &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod English

Following weeks of anti-government protests, in which some participants have been accused of making veiled anti-monarchy references, around 100 activists gathered at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument yesterday to show their support for the monarchy. Participants were former polytechnic students, congregating under the banner, “Polytechnic Students for the Nation.” Aged in their 40s to 60s, theirs was the first counter-demonstration since protests against PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and his administration first began around 2 weeks ago. A day before the protest took place, the PM voiced his concern about the possibility of the counter-protest leading to violent clashes between the two groups. Tossapol […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending