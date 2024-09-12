Cambodian fatally stabbed in Bangkok during teen altercation

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A violent altercation between two groups of teenagers led to a tragic fatality when a young man was fatally stabbed and later succumbed to his injuries. The incident occurred in the Bang Khen district of Bangkok.

Police received a report at 9.30pm yesterday, September 11, about a fatal stabbing near Phahonyothin 48 Alley, specifically in front of the U4 building of Baan Suan Condominium. The victim, 24 year old Bao from Cambodia was found lying in a pool of blood on the road. He sustained two stab wounds in the middle of his back. Despite the efforts of emergency medical personnel to provide first aid and save his life, Bao sadly passed away shortly after.

Advertisements

An eyewitness stated what he saw.

“I saw a group of around 10 teenagers from two different factions arguing and shouting insults at each other near the U3-U4 buildings. After about five to 10 minutes, they started fighting, and then they all scattered. That’s when we found Bao lying in blood and called the police.”

Investigators, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Phiphatphong Phuempun and Police Colonel Anan Worasat from Bang Khen Police Station, arrived at the scene alongside medical examiners from Bhumibol Hospital and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation. Their initial findings indicated that the assailants were local teenagers residing in the same condominium complex.

Officers are now in the process of identifying and apprehending the individuals involved, hoping to uncover the exact circumstances that led to the brawl and bringing those responsible to justice.

Police urged anyone with additional information or who witnessed the event to come forward to aid in the investigation. The community is advised to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the local police, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

In related news, a young Cambodian woman was found dead in her rented room with over 10 stab wounds to her neck on September 1 after a brutal attack by suspected secret admirers.