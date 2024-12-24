Husband strangles wife to death in Phuket tragedy

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident unfolded when a husband strangled his wife to death in their rented home in Pa Khlok, Thalang district, Phuket. Colleagues of the victim expressed sorrow, revealing that she had recently mentioned feeling relieved after her husband had moved out with his belongings. However, he returned and committed the heinous act early this morning, December 24, at 5.05am.

Upon receiving the report, Police Lieutenant Colonel Kraisorn Boonprasop, an investigative officer at Thalang Police Station, immediately responded. He was accompanied by Police Colonel Nikorn Chuthong, the superintendent of Thalang Police, along with other officers and emergency services, including the Pa Khlok Subdistrict Municipality rescue team and the Kusoltham Phuket Foundation.

The perpetrator, identified as 29 year old Apisit, was apprehended at the scene. In the kitchen near the bathroom, officers discovered the body of the victim, 43 year old Veena, lying on her back in a pink nightgown. She had been dead for approximately two hours, with slight bruising around her neck.

Apisit confessed during questioning that a heated argument with his wife escalated into violence. He admitted to pinning her down, strangling her, and banging her head against the floor until she stopped moving.

Following the incident, he called emergency services at 1669, known as the Narenthorn Centre in the Andaman region. Police then recorded his arrest at Thalang Police Station to proceed with legal action.

Preliminary autopsy procedures were conducted with forensic doctors before the Kusoltham Phuket Foundation took the body to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a detailed post-mortem examination.

Phuket tragedy

A colleague of Veena, who worked with her selling goods near Hua Sapan, recounted that Veena had felt at ease after Apisit took his clothes and left about a week ago. Apisit worked irregularly as a crew member at Ao Chalong Pier.

The colleague recalled Veena’s relief, saying, “Apisit took all his clothes and left, and she felt peace.” However, yesterday, December 23, Apisit returned home. Veena mentioned to her colleague that he had come back, expressing her frustration.

The colleague advised her to find another place to stay temporarily, perhaps even at their own home, but Veena declined, reported KhaoSod.

The colleague also mentioned that they had not spoken since the previous evening. Veena and Apisit had been together for a long time and had children. Just a day before the incident, Veena had video-called her child, saying, “Let’s pause for now. Go play your game. I’ll talk to your dad,” referencing Veena’s father.