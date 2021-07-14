Connect with us

Phuket

Government dismisses rumours of Phuket sandbox collapse as “fake news”

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: YogeShuchi/Pixahive

The government says the Phuket sandbox scheme is going “very well”, describing rumours of its imminent demise as, “fake news”. According to a Bangkok Post report, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchan from the Centre for Economic Situation Administration says the only thing threatening the sandbox scheme is false reporting on social media that claims the island has been ordered to close due to Covid-19 being out of control.

Thanakorn has hit back at the claims, saying the sandbox scheme is alive and well and vaccinated foreign tourists continue to arrive. He has called on people to stop sharing false information which could create panic, adding that strict health measures are in place to prevent the virus spreading on the island.

Phuket officials have also spoken out against claims that the sandbox is on the verge of collapse. Kusak Kukiatikoon from the provincial health office and deputy governor Piyapong Chuwong have also condemned the rumours, with Piyapong insisting the program is going well.

“The Phuket Sanbox is still going strong, judging from the number of flights per day, daily arrivals of about 600, and booked room nights at more than 100,000. Although some tourists were found to have Covid-19, this was not unexpected. We have prepared measures to prevent new clusters occurring.”

(The Thaiger can confirm the average number of international arrivals each day is 398 for the first 13 days, but not all of the arriving passengers are ‘tourists’.)

Kusak says of 58 Covid-19 infections reported on the island this month, just 6 were from sandbox tourists.

“They are a man from the United Arab Emirates, 3 Burmese women, a South African man, and a Swiss man.”

(An additional positive case was reported yesterday, bringing the total to 7.)

“The infections found among Phuket Sandbox arrivals will not cause the program to collapse. In this situation, the chance of seeing zero infections is very slim. We have 23 medical teams to investigate once there is an infection. Those considered high-risk are quickly quarantined. Our vaccination program has covered over 70% of the Phuket population. All disease control measures are being fully enforced.”

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
gummy
2021-07-14 10:39
As Cilla would say " your'e gorra lav, gorra gorra lav"
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 min ago

Phuket finds another visitor has Covid, total now stands at 7
Koh Samui12 mins ago

Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 mins ago

Government extends emergency decree for the 13th time

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)26 mins ago

Thammasat University Hospital needs shipping containers to help overwhelmed morgue
Phuket45 mins ago

Government dismisses rumours of Phuket sandbox collapse as “fake news”
Koh Samui1 hour ago

Strict measures to mitigate virus risk as Surat Thani re-opens tomorrow
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Product Reviews1 hour ago

8 best electric shavers you can buy today
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 9,317 new infections and 87 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Concerns raised as Health Ministry appears to ignore WHO warning on mixing vaccines
Economy2 hours ago

42-billion-baht aid package to cushion the financial impact of Covid restrictions
World17 hours ago

Bali to deport 4 tourists for not wearing masks, breaking disease control orders
Thailand17 hours ago

DSI asked to step in and investigate multimillion baht street lamp project
Thailand18 hours ago

Karon criminal arrested for allegedly stealing 18,000 baht
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand monitoring Myanmar situation, will work to end conflict
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

First night of curfew: 299 arrested
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending