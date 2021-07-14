Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thammasat University Hospital needs shipping containers to help overwhelmed morgue
Thammasat University Hospital, located in central Thailand’s Pathum Thani Province, is running out of room in its morgue and is now looking for shipping containers to store the remains of Covid victims.
The hospital posted on Facebook to say it anticipates Covid cases to surpass 10,000 soon, as health officials increase their testing efforts in high risk areas.
The Thammasat hospital has seen more and more patients coming in for Covid treatment. 4 Covid patients even required CPR at the emergency room prior to being transferred to the ICU, says the post.
Further, the hospital keeps accepting referrals from throughout Pathum Thani and other areas. This had led to their morgue being overwhelmed with autopsy requests, some of whom died at the hospital, and some who died at home. The hospital then has to determine which deaths can be attributed to Covid.
This influx of bodies means the hospital has to rent 2, and maybe more, storage containers to hold the bodies.
The hospital’s Facebook post let the public know they wanted to be transparent about what was going on. It also went on to say that in order to prevent Covid from spreading at the hospital, a 150 square metre negative pressure chamber has been erected in the emergency room as this is where patients who have a high risk of infection are kept away from other patients.
Dr Prasit Watanapa, the dean at the Faculty of Medicine of Siriraj Hospital is pleading with the unvaccinated public to not procrastinate getting a vaccine and to just get inoculated. He says most critically ill patients only had 1 dose or 0. He then added that waiting for a “superior” vaccine was “not worth the risk” and people should just get vaccinated as soon as they can.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thammasat University Hospital needs shipping containers to help overwhelmed morgue
Government dismisses rumours of Phuket sandbox collapse as “fake news”
Strict measures to mitigate virus risk as Surat Thani re-opens tomorrow
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
8 best electric shavers you can buy today
Wednesday Covid Update: 9,317 new cases and 87 deaths
Concerns raised as Health Ministry appears to ignore WHO warning on mixing vaccines
42-billion-baht aid package to cushion the financial impact of Covid restrictions
Bali to deport 4 tourists for not wearing masks, breaking disease control orders
DSI asked to step in and investigate multimillion baht street lamp project
Karon criminal arrested for allegedly stealing 18,000 baht
Thailand monitoring Myanmar situation, will work to end conflict
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
Thailand News Today | Covid blame game, theatres close, Sandbox spin | July 13
Tour van drivers suffer from lack of passengers, Covid restrictions
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
Samui and Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
Breaking: Travel restrictions and curfew to be set in Bangkok, “dark red” provinces
All Thai AirAsia July flights cancelled; airlines cope with lockdown
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
- Bangkok3 days ago
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
- Koh Samui4 days ago
Samui and Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
- Bangkok18 hours ago
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
- Thailand4 days ago
All Thai AirAsia July flights cancelled; airlines cope with lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
618 Sinovac vaccinated medical workers get Covid-19