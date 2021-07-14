Connect with us

Strict measures to mitigate virus risk as Surat Thani re-opens tomorrow

PHOTO: Rebecca Cairns on Unsplash

The governor of Surat Thani says the measures in place under the “Samui Plus” model will help guard against the spread of Covid-19 as 3 islands re-open to international tourism. Governor Witchawut says foreign visitors to Koh Samui, Koh Tao and Koh Phang Ngan will have to adhere to strict rules as part of the Samui Plus model.

From tomorrow, Koh Samui and the 3 islands open to vaccinated foreign tourists, who will have to spend the first week of their holiday within the confines of their hotel, during which time they will not be allowed to drink alcohol.

The Samui Plus program is based on the Phuket Sandbox ‘reopening’ blueprint to safely re-open to foreign visitors and tourists.

Travellers to Samui will be tested several times for Covid-19 and if negative at the end of the week, will be allowed to leave the hotel and explore Samui, as well as the neighbouring islands of Koh Tao and Koh Phang Ngan. However, island hopping can only be done with officially-sanctioned transport to Na Phra Lan Pier in Koh Samui, Thong Sala Pier in Koh Phangan, and Ban Mae Haad Pier in Koh Tao.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, tourists must have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of travel to Thailand, along with the compulsory Covid-19 insurance coverage of at least US$100,000.

They will also need all the relevant documentation from their local Thai embassy, including a certificate of entry, and must be from a low-risk country, as decided by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

They are also expected to avoid any areas with high rates of Covid infection for at least 14 days before travelling to Surat Thani.

According to a Bangkok Post report, tourists arriving under the Samui Plus model can only arrive by direct international flights or by transferring in Bangkok.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

