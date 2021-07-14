Phuket finds another visitor has Covid, total now stands at 7

Yesterday, another visitor to Phuket was discovered to be infected with Covid. The discovery brings Phuket’s total infected visitors to 7, says provincial public health chief Kusak Kukiatikoon, today.

Dr Kusak revealed that case number 7 comes from a South African woman who is a friend of the South African man who health officials had previously determined to be infected with Covid.

No further information was provided on the case or whether this would affect the Phuket Sandbox

Yesterday, the Thaiger wrote how Dr Kusak said the trickle of Covid cases found in Phuket was expected.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post