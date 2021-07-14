Connect with us

Phuket finds another visitor has Covid, total now stands at 7

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Miltiadis Fragkidis/Unsplash

Yesterday, another visitor to Phuket was discovered to be infected with Covid. The discovery brings Phuket’s total infected visitors to 7, says provincial public health chief Kusak Kukiatikoon, today.

Dr Kusak revealed that case number 7 comes from a South African woman who is a friend of the South African man who health officials had previously determined to be infected with Covid.

No further information was provided on the case or whether this would affect the Phuket Sandbox

Yesterday, the Thaiger wrote how Dr Kusak said the trickle of Covid cases found in Phuket was expected.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Recent comments:
image
Graham
2021-07-14 11:19
So that's another one, how many close contacts have had to quarantine ? ASQ must be loving all these unplanned guests for the 15 day quarantine.
image
EdwardV
2021-07-14 11:22
1 minute ago, Graham said: ASQ must be loving all these unplanned guests for the 15 day quarantine. They couldn’t have scripted it better.
image
SickBuffalo
2021-07-14 11:35
We should set up a subforum for them. We could double the size of ThaigerTalk.
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

