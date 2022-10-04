Girl sustains head injuries while surfing in Phuket

A girl sustained head injuries while surfing at Phuket’s Kamala Beach in the Kathu district on October 2. This news comes as Phuket and Thailand at large are experiencing lots of stormy weather, which has caused strong waves in the country’s seas.

Rescuers arrived on the scene and took the girl to a nearby hospital. Her name, age, and nationality have so far not been reported.

As the monsoon season rages on, Thailand’s stormy seas have continued to wreak havoc. On Saturday, a 46 year old Japanese man drowned in Phang Nga after he went swimming in rough waves.

Last month, two fishermen were rescued after they went missing amid stormy seas off Thailand’s island of Koh Samui. The boat the two men were travelling in had capsized. The team of officials and fishermen searched for the missing men for about an hour before they found them men floating in the sea. Luckily, the men were strong swimmers, and they were okay.

Hopefully, the girl recently injured while surfing will have a speedy recovery.

Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE !