Japanese man drowns near Phang Nga resort

Thailand’s stormy seas tragically claimed another tourist’s life, this time in Phang Nga. A Japanese man, 46 year old Satoshi Sato, drowned on Saturday in the Takua Pa district.

Satoshi had gone swimming in the sea in front of the Moracea by Khao Lak resort. Thai media reported that a red flag had been posted on the beach to warn people not to swim in the strong waves, but Satoshi ignored it.

Satoshi went missing, and a team from the Phang Nga Naval Base began to search for him. The navy then found Satoshi’s body in the water about two hours later. The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 posted about the incident on Facebook.



Satoshi’s body was sent to a hospital for an autopsy, and the Japanese embassy was notified of the incident.

A few tourists have drowned in some of Thailand’s vacation hotspots this year. In July, a Vietnamese mother and daughter drowned in Phuket. They had also decided to go swimming despite red flags at the beach.

That month, a British tourist and a Thai doctor also drowned in Phuket. The British man had gone swimming despite red flags, and the doctor had tried to save him.

In yet another drowning incident in July, a Spanish woman and a Frenchman drowned off Koh Chang, also after swimming in stormy seas.

