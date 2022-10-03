Connect with us

Press Room

Best island boat tours from Phuket – must-visit islands and unforgettable experiences you should not miss out on

Published

 on 

Image via Phuket Sail Tours
Press Release  

For many people, Phuket is the first place they think of for a tropical island getaway, and rightly so, with its amazing beaches, incredible scenery, fabulous weather and delicious exotic food, Phuket has something for everyone. For some, sunbathing on one of the white, sandy beaches sipping on a freshly cut coconut or enjoying a tropical Sabai Sabai cocktail is the perfect holiday, for others exploring the weekend street markets or island hopping to some of Phuket’s amazing neighbours is the ideal way to spend their holiday in Asia. For anyone visiting Phuket – Thailand, whether it’s for a weekend getaway or a family vacation, you’ll want to know which are the must-visit islands when in Phuket, when is the best time to visit, which are the best boat tours in Phuket and how many islands and places can you visit in a day’s trip. We’re here to answer all those questions. 

Best island boat tours from Phuket - must-visit islands and unforgettable experiences you should not miss out on | News by Thaiger

Image via Phuket Sail Tours

Some of the must-visit islands in Phuket are quite far apart from each other, such as those in Phang Nga Bay where you’ll find James Bond Island and the Phi Phi islands. Each of these should be visited separately on two different day trips to really enjoy the wonders of these places. 

Fun Facts & Useful Information About Phuket Boat Tours. 

Best island boat tours from Phuket - must-visit islands and unforgettable experiences you should not miss out on | News by Thaiger

Image via Phuket Sail Tours

TIP #1: Can I visit James Bond – Phang Nga & Phi Phi in one day? Yes you can, but it’s not recommended. Too much time is spent traveling from one location to another, and not enough time is spent enjoying the best that each location has to offer. Phang Nga Bay should be visited on one separate boat trip and Phi Phi on a different day.

TIP #2: Where do Phuket boat tours start? Most island tours from Phuket run from Ao Por Pier, the various marinas on the east and north coast or Chalong pier. Most tour companies include transfers to and from your resort, so your location is not so important when choosing a day trip.

Best island boat tours from Phuket - must-visit islands and unforgettable experiences you should not miss out on | News by Thaiger

Image via Phuket Sail Tours

TIP #3: When is the best time to experience an island boat trip? Boat trips run all year round but there can be rough seas at times, so it is important to choose a tour company that will cancel the tour if the weather is not right for you to have a safe and fun day. November to April is the dry season, so the weather is usually very good, but there are plenty of great weather days in the low season as well.

TIP #4: Bring sunscreen, a hat, loose-fitting clothes to protect you from the sun and your camera! Insect repellant is often useful, particularly at dusk.

TIP #5: Book your island day trips from Phuket online! For convenience and to avoid disappointment, book online. Be sure to check out reviews on Google, Facebook and TripAdvisor to see what other people thought, you can’t beat first-hand reviews! ,

TIP #6: Always have local currency on you! Some places still don’t accept credit cards so

make sure you carry some cash. ATMs are common as are exchange booths but they don’t always accept international cards, so be sure you have some Thai baht in small denominations with you.

Must Visit Islands In Phuket That You & Your Family Don’t Want To Miss Out On 

Best island boat tours from Phuket - must-visit islands and unforgettable experiences you should not miss out on | News by Thaiger

Image via Phuket Sail Tours

While there are so many amazing places to visit when in Phuket, having a short period of time can really limit your options a lot. So here’s a helpful guide to show you which are the must-see islands to visit to create some amazing memories for you and your family. We’ve gathered together a list of the must-see islands to visit while you’re here in Phuket. Most of the islands should be visited separately due to their location however, #2, #3 and #4 can be visited together in one day, as can #4 and #5. So let’s take a look at where you should go! 

Best island boat tours from Phuket - must-visit islands and unforgettable experiences you should not miss out on | News by Thaiger

Image via Phuket Sail Tours

  1. PHI PHI ISLAND DAY TRIP FROM PHUKETPhi Phi is high on the list of places you should visit. The sea life is abundant and the beaches and coral are amazing. Some places to visit are Viking Cave, Maya Bay and Pileh Lagoon, Phi Phi Don, Bamboo Island and you might also see some wild monkeys.
  2. KOH HONG & KOH PHANAK – in Phang Nga Bay, sheer, karst cliffs topped with jungle greenery. Great for kayaking, with hidden lagoons and caves such as Bat Cave, Mangrove Cave, Hong Island Cave and Climbing Cave and more. 
  3. JAMES BOND ISLAND BOAT TRIP – or Koh Tapu, made famous in the Man With the Golden Gun has to be seen to be believed, it almost defies gravity, especially good at sunset after the crowds have gone.
  4. PHANG NGA BAY DAY TRIPyou’ll take in some canoeing at Koh Phanak, check out James Bond Island, explore the leaning rock at Khao Phing Kan, visit Koh Panyi the village on stilts, and in Krabi, Koh Hong’s 360o viewpoint. At night the bay shows off with bioluminescent plankton.
  5. KRABI ISLAND HOPPING – a quirky seaside town has a lot to offer; the surrounding scenery is incredible. Close by is Railay beach where you can go rock climbing. There are some amazing islands to explore from here, great for diving, snorkelling or just chilling.
  6. SIMILAN ISLANDS – A must for any divers with some world class diving sites. A National Park, open from mid-October to mid-May. The landscape of gigantic boulders, lush greenery, coral and white sand beaches are a sight to behold.
  7. RACHA ISLANDS – The two islands are only an hour away from Phuket but offer some incredible diving and snorkelling sites. The crystal clear waters are astounding, with regular turtle visitors.
  8. KOH MAITHON – a quick boat ride from Rawai. A delightful place for some laid back island vibes, with diving, swimming and snorkelling. 
  9. KOH HAE/CORAL ISLAND – is a 30 minute longtail ride from Rawai, a great place for families with great beaches. The snorkelling and swimming is amazing, and the hornbills may come and say hello too.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Press Room1 hour ago

Best island boat tours from Phuket – must-visit islands and unforgettable experiences you should not miss out on
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Foreigners anger Chiang Mai locals for kissing in temple
World3 hours ago

Former Coventry footballer seriously ill in Thai hospital
Crime3 hours ago

Weapons used by jealous Thai man to murder and chop up lover found
Guides3 hours ago

Foodie Zone: Should you try Keto diet? 2022
Chiang Mai3 hours ago

River in Chiang Mai overflows, floods spread
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

3-year jail term for carrying crops, fruit & veg into Japan
Thailand4 hours ago

Bank repossesses the wrong house in central Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Innocent man jailed 7 months for 15.8 million baht theft demands justice
Weather4 hours ago

Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
Thailand5 hours ago

ฺThai boxer blackmails 20 women into sending nude pics
World5 hours ago

South Korea gives North Korea a warning
Visa6 hours ago

Philippines offers attractive alternative to Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
Phuket6 hours ago

Thousands join Chinese ceremony at Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Bang Sue’s Central Vaccination Centre officially closed
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending