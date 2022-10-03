Best island boat tours from Phuket – must-visit islands and unforgettable experiences you should not miss out on

Press Release

For many people, Phuket is the first place they think of for a tropical island getaway, and rightly so, with its amazing beaches, incredible scenery, fabulous weather and delicious exotic food, Phuket has something for everyone. For some, sunbathing on one of the white, sandy beaches sipping on a freshly cut coconut or enjoying a tropical Sabai Sabai cocktail is the perfect holiday, for others exploring the weekend street markets or island hopping to some of Phuket’s amazing neighbours is the ideal way to spend their holiday in Asia. For anyone visiting Phuket – Thailand, whether it’s for a weekend getaway or a family vacation, you’ll want to know which are the must-visit islands when in Phuket, when is the best time to visit, which are the best boat tours in Phuket and how many islands and places can you visit in a day’s trip. We’re here to answer all those questions.

Some of the must-visit islands in Phuket are quite far apart from each other, such as those in Phang Nga Bay where you’ll find James Bond Island and the Phi Phi islands. Each of these should be visited separately on two different day trips to really enjoy the wonders of these places.

Fun Facts & Useful Information About Phuket Boat Tours.

TIP #1: Can I visit James Bond – Phang Nga & Phi Phi in one day? Yes you can, but it’s not recommended. Too much time is spent traveling from one location to another, and not enough time is spent enjoying the best that each location has to offer. Phang Nga Bay should be visited on one separate boat trip and Phi Phi on a different day.

TIP #2: Where do Phuket boat tours start? Most island tours from Phuket run from Ao Por Pier, the various marinas on the east and north coast or Chalong pier. Most tour companies include transfers to and from your resort, so your location is not so important when choosing a day trip.

TIP #3: When is the best time to experience an island boat trip? Boat trips run all year round but there can be rough seas at times, so it is important to choose a tour company that will cancel the tour if the weather is not right for you to have a safe and fun day. November to April is the dry season, so the weather is usually very good, but there are plenty of great weather days in the low season as well.

TIP #4: Bring sunscreen, a hat, loose-fitting clothes to protect you from the sun and your camera! Insect repellant is often useful, particularly at dusk.

TIP #5: Book your island day trips from Phuket online! For convenience and to avoid disappointment, book online. Be sure to check out reviews on Google, Facebook and TripAdvisor to see what other people thought, you can’t beat first-hand reviews! ,

TIP #6: Always have local currency on you! Some places still don’t accept credit cards so

make sure you carry some cash. ATMs are common as are exchange booths but they don’t always accept international cards, so be sure you have some Thai baht in small denominations with you.

Must Visit Islands In Phuket That You & Your Family Don’t Want To Miss Out On

While there are so many amazing places to visit when in Phuket, having a short period of time can really limit your options a lot. So here’s a helpful guide to show you which are the must-see islands to visit to create some amazing memories for you and your family. We’ve gathered together a list of the must-see islands to visit while you’re here in Phuket. Most of the islands should be visited separately due to their location however, #2, #3 and #4 can be visited together in one day, as can #4 and #5. So let’s take a look at where you should go!

PHI PHI ISLAND DAY TRIP FROM PHUKET – Phi Phi is high on the list of places you should visit. The sea life is abundant and the beaches and coral are amazing. Some places to visit are Viking Cave, Maya Bay and Pileh Lagoon, Phi Phi Don, Bamboo Island and you might also see some wild monkeys. KOH HONG & KOH PHANAK – in Phang Nga Bay, sheer, karst cliffs topped with jungle greenery. Great for kayaking, with hidden lagoons and caves such as Bat Cave, Mangrove Cave, Hong Island Cave and Climbing Cave and more. JAMES BOND ISLAND BOAT TRIP – or Koh Tapu, made famous in the Man With the Golden Gun has to be seen to be believed, it almost defies gravity, especially good at sunset after the crowds have gone. PHANG NGA BAY DAY TRIP – you’ll take in some canoeing at Koh Phanak, check out James Bond Island, explore the leaning rock at Khao Phing Kan, visit Koh Panyi the village on stilts, and in Krabi, Koh Hong’s 360o viewpoint. At night the bay shows off with bioluminescent plankton. KRABI ISLAND HOPPING – a quirky seaside town has a lot to offer; the surrounding scenery is incredible. Close by is Railay beach where you can go rock climbing. There are some amazing islands to explore from here, great for diving, snorkelling or just chilling. SIMILAN ISLANDS – A must for any divers with some world class diving sites. A National Park, open from mid-October to mid-May. The landscape of gigantic boulders, lush greenery, coral and white sand beaches are a sight to behold. RACHA ISLANDS – The two islands are only an hour away from Phuket but offer some incredible diving and snorkelling sites. The crystal clear waters are astounding, with regular turtle visitors. KOH MAITHON – a quick boat ride from Rawai. A delightful place for some laid back island vibes, with diving, swimming and snorkelling. KOH HAE/CORAL ISLAND – is a 30 minute longtail ride from Rawai, a great place for families with great beaches. The snorkelling and swimming is amazing, and the hornbills may come and say hello too.