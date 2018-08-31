Phuket
German tourist’s death remains a mystery – Koh Phi Phi police
Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a German tourist on Koh Phi Phi. They say they’re unsure whether he died after accidentally falling from rocks or if it was a suicide.
The man was found dead on Wednesday evening.
The body of 50 year old Markus Steibach was found lying near a rock formation on the beach next to a sea gypsy graveyard in the Ban Laem Dong village.
Police report that the man appeared to have wounds around his eyelids and left ear as well as bruises on both ankles and was believed to have been dead for 12 hours when he was found.
Yesterday (Thursday), Koh Phi Phi’s Pol Lt-Colonel Chokdee Mabang led officers to speak to the manager and staff of the Erawan Hotel on the island where the German had stayed.
Pichai Chaiwongkham, the manager, said the tourist had checked in on August 24 and was scheduled to leave on September 2. He was last seen alive on August 27.
Pichai told police that anti-depressant medication was found in Steibach’s room.
Pol Lt-Colonel Santipoj Nuanruang, deputy inspector of the Phi Phi police station, said police are waiting for results of a post-mortem at Surat Thani Hospital to rule out any suspicious circumstances.
Police have initially speculated that the man might have either accidentally fallen from the rocks or deliberately jumped.
SOURCE: The Nation
Phuket
Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance
The Phuket Highway Office has issued an announcement that says the Darasamut Underpass (adjacent to Central Festival) will be closed from 9am to 3pm on Wednesday (September 5).
Mr Somwang says, “Both the northbound and southbound lanes through the underpass will be temporary closed.”
“Workers will be carrying out maintenance, repairs and replacing water pumps and light bulbs from 9am to 3pm on September 5.”
“We apologise for any inconvenience during the maintenance works.”
Drivers will still be able to traverse the intersection above ground, in all directions.
Phuket
Phoenix fails to rise
The attempt to bring the Phoenix up to surface has failed again due to ‘uncontrollable factors’.
The Phuket Marine Office says that divers were trying to attach the ropes around the boat as well as trying to maneuvre larger orange ropes to make into a knot to attach to 200 litre floatation tanks.
A large balloon is used to balance the boat whilst raising the boat from the floor of the Andaman Sea to prevent any damage to the boat.
“The operation underwater is very delicate and we’ve been struggling with wind, waves, current and other ‘uncontrollable factors’. On some days divers can only work for 1-2 hours.
Read more about earlier attempts to salvage Phoenix HERE, HERE and HERE.
PHOTOS: THE PHUKET MARINE OFFICE
Phuket
PPHO Chief apologises for the hospital’s mistake over gauze left in body
Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief has apologised over gauze being left in a woman’s vagina after the patient had given birth at a government hospital in Thalang.
Two people have made official complaints about the Phuket government hospital in Thalang alleging malpractice. In one case, gauze was left in a woman’s vagina after the patient had given birth, whilst another had allergic reactions following a nurse giving an incorrect injection. Reports were filed to the Thalang Police
Read more HERE.
The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Jirapan Taepan spoke to the media today (August 30).
“After the gauze was expelled by the patient a doctor immediately conducted a check. No other related after effects have been discovered from the gauze case. ”
“The hospital has apologised for the mistake. We have already visited the patient at home. Compensation will be paid by law. ”
However the Phuket PR Office didn’t mention the other patient who had an allergic reaction following a nurse giving an incorrect injection.
