Phuket

Four religions join in prayer ceremony for Phoenix boat victims

Published

Published

2 hours ago

on

A prayer ceremony has been held at Saphan Hin for the 47 victims of the Phoenix boat disaster. The ceremony represented the four different religions of people who drowned on the evening of July 5.

The ceremony was led by the the Minister of Tourism and Sports Weerasak Kowsurat and the Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong.

Buddhist, Christian, Hindu and Sikh denominations were represented to commemorate in prayer marking 49 days since the tragedy.

Khun Weerasak says, “The government has shown a regret for the boat tragedy, we have continued to take care all Chinese victims families.”

The Phoenix boat salvage has not been completed with continued poor weather hampering efforts to bring the boat to the surface. There are more than 100 police officers still involved in the investigation of this case.”

Phuket Governor Noraaphat says, “We are very sorry for those families who have lots their loved ones. We are trying our best to enforce legal action in order to gain back tourists’ confidence when planning to visit Phuket.”

    

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Phuket

Location on hills in Patong, Karon and Kata to lose pressure Friday

Published

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 23, 2018

By

The Phuket Water Authority (PWA) has announced that the water supply in some areas of Patong, Kata and Karon will be shut off from 9am to 5pm Friday (August 24).

Water will be shut off as the Patong Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) will have to temporarily shut the electric off in some areas.

Areas to be affected are locations on hills in Patong, Kata and Karon that require water to be pumped up to provide pressure. As there may be no power there will either be no water or very weak water pressure to those areas during those times.

“Residents in these areas should save water to use during the period of the shut-offs.  Water might have some discolouration after the repairs. We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience”, said the PWA.

For more information, please call the PWA at 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.

Phuket

Phuket garage owner arrested with drugs and firearms

Published

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 23, 2018

By

Sakoo Police have arrested a garage owner and seized drugs, firearms and bullets.

Police have arrested 34 year old Pohnchai ‘Jane’ Petcharat, from Phuket, who is a garage owner in Sakoo. Officer have seized a handgun, two handmade handguns, a BB gun, a rifle and 67 bullets. Police also seized 319 methamphetamine pills.

Phonchai was taken to Sakoo Police Station where he was charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and illegal possession of a Category 1 Drug with intent to sell.

Phuket

Waste water flowing in Mudong Canal

Published

Published

8 hours ago

on

August 23, 2018

By

Local residents near Mudong Canal in Wichit, Phuket, are calling for officials to clean up their act after wastewater has been flound flowing in the canal and out to the sea. Dead animals have also found floating in the canal.

Yesterday (August 22) officials from the Environment Office Region 15 Phuket and others inspected the Mudong Canal.

Local residents say the water is black and has a bad smell all along the canal. A lot of dead marine animals such as shrimps, crabs and fish have been found floating in it.

Expert from the environment office Kanchit Sunthornkarn says, “At this stage we have found that wastewater is coming from drainage produced by the local community. There are housing estates, restaurants and houses in the area.”

“We have to control the wastewater problem from the original sources. The law must be enforced by relevant officers. We still don’t have the technology to solve wastewater in the canal once its made its way into the canal system. If we add more microorganisms, it will be worse.”

“For a short term solution, we have to use natural treatment because the black water in the canal is caused by black water from the water drains. For a longer term solution, we have to find the original sources. Wastewater has to be treated before being released into the canal.”

  

