Four religions join in prayer ceremony for Phoenix boat victims

A prayer ceremony has been held at Saphan Hin for the 47 victims of the Phoenix boat disaster. The ceremony represented the four different religions of people who drowned on the evening of July 5.

The ceremony was led by the the Minister of Tourism and Sports Weerasak Kowsurat and the Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong.

Buddhist, Christian, Hindu and Sikh denominations were represented to commemorate in prayer marking 49 days since the tragedy.

Khun Weerasak says, “The government has shown a regret for the boat tragedy, we have continued to take care all Chinese victims families.”

The Phoenix boat salvage has not been completed with continued poor weather hampering efforts to bring the boat to the surface. There are more than 100 police officers still involved in the investigation of this case.”

Phuket Governor Noraaphat says, “We are very sorry for those families who have lots their loved ones. We are trying our best to enforce legal action in order to gain back tourists’ confidence when planning to visit Phuket.”