Police confirm accidental death of man found near Sukhumvit building

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 16, 2026, 10:45 AM
7,272 1 minute read
Police confirm accidental death of man found near Sukhumvit building | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police have confirmed the death of Hotesh (Nikhil) Sham Dodani, a 37 year old Thai resident, was accidental, with police and post-mortem reports now providing verified findings after initial reports could not confirm the full circumstances surrounding his death on April 4.

Police Lieutenant Panurut Limsangkad from Thonglor Police Station responded to the scene on Soi Sukhumvit 24, Khlong Tan subdistrict, Khlong Toei district. Dodani, who was born in Bangkok and held a Thai passport, was found near the building’s waste storage area after reportedly falling from the 25th floor.

Officers who arrived at the scene noted no signs of a struggle or theft. Personal belongings inside the residence were found undisturbed, and common dietary supplements, including Magnesium and Vitamin D, were recovered at the scene.

As part of the investigation, officers conducted a thorough review of CCTV footage from the building and surrounding areas. Investigators also questioned witnesses and those familiar with Dodani to build a clearer picture of the circumstances leading up to the incident.

No foul play was suspected at any point during the investigation. Police noted that nothing at the scene indicated any involvement of a third party.

Following the review of all available evidence, police concluded their investigation, treating the case as an accident. The post-mortem report has since confirmed the cause of death.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Cat bites owner, stops Thai train, gets blamed for seven-hour delay | Thaiger Thailand News

Cat bites owner, stops Thai train, gets blamed for seven-hour delay

3 minutes ago
Phuket tourists arrested after soaking police at Songkran command post | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tourists arrested after soaking police at Songkran command post

30 minutes ago
Police confirm accidental death of man found near Sukhumvit building | Thaiger Thailand News

Police confirm accidental death of man found near Sukhumvit building

45 minutes ago
Phuket locals call for tougher action on foreigners with disruptive behaviour during Songkran | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket locals call for tougher action on foreigners with disruptive behaviour during Songkran

47 minutes ago
Chiang Mai records highest drink driving cases during Songkran | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai records highest drink driving cases during Songkran

2 hours ago
Air quality in Thailand worsens as pollution levels rise in 42 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Air quality in Thailand worsens as pollution levels rise in 42 provinces

20 hours ago
Patong tourists arrested for water-throwing chaos during Songkran | Thaiger Thailand News

Patong tourists arrested for water-throwing chaos during Songkran

22 hours ago
102-year-old &#8216;Khun Yai Whin&#8217; walks unaided at Songkran festival | Thaiger Thailand News

102-year-old ‘Khun Yai Whin’ walks unaided at Songkran festival

23 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s Songkran campaign sees 154 deaths amid 755 road crashes | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand’s Songkran campaign sees 154 deaths amid 755 road crashes

1 day ago
Thailand braces for summer storms with potential hail and lightning | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand braces for summer storms with potential hail and lightning

1 day ago
Chiang Rai Songkran festival boosts tourism despite heat | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai Songkran festival boosts tourism despite heat

2 days ago
Man high on meth arrested after attempted assault in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Man high on meth arrested after attempted assault in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
Man arrested for groping journalist during Songkran festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for groping journalist during Songkran festival

2 days ago
Jet fuel costs force Korean budget airlines to cut Thai flights | Thaiger Business News

Jet fuel costs force Korean budget airlines to cut Thai flights

2 days ago
Chinese man caught stealing on flight to Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man caught stealing on flight to Thailand

2 days ago
Four killed in tragic Songkran road accident in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Four killed in tragic Songkran road accident in Pathum Thani

3 days ago
Thai woman surrenders after stabbing Polish man in dog-walking dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman surrenders after stabbing Polish man in dog-walking dispute

3 days ago
Swedish man crashes truck on Pattaya beach, injures tourist | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish man crashes truck on Pattaya beach, injures tourist

3 days ago
Foreigners cause chaos with fire extinguisher in Pattaya Songkran festivities | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigners cause chaos with fire extinguisher in Pattaya Songkran festivities

3 days ago
Thai man caught smuggling petrol in watermelon truck to Myanmar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man caught smuggling petrol in watermelon truck to Myanmar

3 days ago
Trat officials seize five boats in Cambodia smuggling bust | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Trat officials seize five boats in Cambodia smuggling bust

4 days ago
Indian tourist reports 25k baht theft by transgender in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist reports 25k baht theft by transgender in Pattaya

4 days ago
Fatal collision claims two lives during Phatthalung&#8217;s dangerous period | Thaiger Thailand News

Fatal collision claims two lives during Phatthalung’s dangerous period

4 days ago
Bedridden Swiss man dies in Pattaya room fire | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bedridden Swiss man dies in Pattaya room fire

4 days ago
Phuket landfill fire contained but smoke continues | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket landfill fire contained but smoke continues

4 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 16, 2026, 10:45 AM
7,272 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.