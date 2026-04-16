Police confirm accidental death of man found near Sukhumvit building

Police have confirmed the death of Hotesh (Nikhil) Sham Dodani, a 37 year old Thai resident, was accidental, with police and post-mortem reports now providing verified findings after initial reports could not confirm the full circumstances surrounding his death on April 4.

Police Lieutenant Panurut Limsangkad from Thonglor Police Station responded to the scene on Soi Sukhumvit 24, Khlong Tan subdistrict, Khlong Toei district. Dodani, who was born in Bangkok and held a Thai passport, was found near the building’s waste storage area after reportedly falling from the 25th floor.

Officers who arrived at the scene noted no signs of a struggle or theft. Personal belongings inside the residence were found undisturbed, and common dietary supplements, including Magnesium and Vitamin D, were recovered at the scene.

As part of the investigation, officers conducted a thorough review of CCTV footage from the building and surrounding areas. Investigators also questioned witnesses and those familiar with Dodani to build a clearer picture of the circumstances leading up to the incident.

No foul play was suspected at any point during the investigation. Police noted that nothing at the scene indicated any involvement of a third party.

Following the review of all available evidence, police concluded their investigation, treating the case as an accident. The post-mortem report has since confirmed the cause of death.