Foreigner caught stealing luggage at Bangkok airport

A foreign woman stole a Thai woman’s luggage with about 300,000 baht worth of luxury items at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

The 45 year old Thai woman, Pornrat, shared the story of her stolen suitcase with Thai media because it still hasn’t been returned.

Pornrat was travelling from Dubai and arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport on September 11 at 4pm. She was hungry and went to a food court inside the airport. Thinking the airport was safe, she decided to leave the luggage near a food coupon counter while she ate her meal.

When she went back to collect her case 20 minutes later it was gone.

Pornrat told airport security what happened and they checked CCTV footage inside the food court. They witnessed a foreign woman in a red dress walking out of the food court with her luggage.

The victim said over 300,000 baht of assets were inside the bag, including a golden necklace, luxury brand bags, important documents, and her clothes.

Pornrat filed a complaint at Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station, but there has been no development since she made the complaint. So, she shared her story with the Thai media to warn other travellers at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

A Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station spokesperson reported that they have not ignored the case. They checked security cameras all over the airport and found that the foreign woman escaped via the Airport Rail Link train.

Police said they would track down which station the woman disembarked at and check CCTV nearby the station to arrest the suspect.

SOURCE: Channel 7