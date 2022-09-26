Connect with us

Thailand

Foreigner caught stealing luggage at Bangkok airport

Published

 on 

A foreign woman stole a Thai woman’s luggage with about 300,000 baht worth of luxury items at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

The 45 year old Thai woman, Pornrat, shared the story of her stolen suitcase with Thai media because it still hasn’t been returned.

Pornrat was travelling from Dubai and arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport on September 11 at 4pm. She was hungry and went to a food court inside the airport. Thinking the airport was safe, she decided to leave the luggage near a food coupon counter while she ate her meal.

When she went back to collect her case 20 minutes later it was gone.

Pornrat told airport security what happened and they checked CCTV footage inside the food court. They witnessed a foreign woman in a red dress walking out of the food court with her luggage.

The victim said over 300,000 baht of assets were inside the bag, including a golden necklace, luxury brand bags, important documents, and her clothes.

Pornrat filed a complaint at Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station, but there has been no development since she made the complaint. So, she shared her story with the Thai media to warn other travellers at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

A Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station spokesperson reported that they have not ignored the case. They checked security cameras all over the airport and found that the foreign woman escaped via the Airport Rail Link train.

Police said they would track down which station the woman disembarked at and check CCTV nearby the station to arrest the suspect.

SOURCE: Channel 7

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
ExpatPattaya
2022-09-26 16:43
4 hours ago, Thaiger said: at 4pm. She was hungry and went to a food court inside the airport. Thinking the airport was safe, 45 year old thinking a crowded airport with hundreds of people milling about is safe?   Please. …
Graham
2022-09-26 16:44
50 minutes ago, Guest1 said: And on top of that stupidity to leave it unattended: Did she declare this wealthy load on arrival?  Yeah I wonder if customs made aware of these luxury items ? 555
Janneman
2022-09-26 17:22
Airports are supposed to be very keen on unattended luggage. Security usually reacts within 5 minutes. This suitcase was left for 20 minutes without anyone noticing? Weird.
Giltee
2022-09-26 18:19
4 hours ago, Thethihger said: I enjoy how everyone is blaming the victim who lost her item to a thieving white woman. If it had been a black woman, your hatred, bitterness and racism would’ve been expressed vehemently. Castigate the…
Giltee
2022-09-26 18:24
Everyone’s missed the point here. A tourist stole her bag that had ฿300,000 of UNDECLARED luxury goods in it. What amazes me is how she claims the victim when she’s clearly broken customs laws by not declaring. How do I…

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime40 seconds ago

13 murdered, including 7 kids by Russian neo-Nazi
Thailand54 mins ago

Vegetarian Festival on Yaowarat Road starts today
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Baht continues surge against strong dollar
Sponsored9 hours ago

International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App
Bangkok2 hours ago

VIDEO: Fire falls like rain from communication cables in Bangkok
Thailand2 hours ago

Father allegedy kills daughter’s cat for stealing his meatballs
Central Thailand3 hours ago

Whale watching season begins in Phetcha Buri
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Special Features3 hours ago

Top 10 studio condos in Phuket (2022)
Crime3 hours ago

Thai court overwhelmed with evidence in Forex-3D fraud case
Tourism3 hours ago

Airport expansion plans hastened across Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Viral video: American man joins Thai dance in Isaan rite
Politics4 hours ago

China backs Thailand to make APEC a success
Politics5 hours ago

Gen-Z students oppose an unelected senate 17 to 1
Thailand6 hours ago

Foreigner allegedly using dogs to scam Chiang Mai locals
Cannabis News6 hours ago

Tourist breaks Singaporean law by consuming cannabis in Thailand
Northern Thailand6 hours ago

Large, endangered Indochinamon Bhumibol crab spotted
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending