Fat farang strips naked and poops in Bangkok shrine (video)

Photo of Bob Scott Bob ScottPublished: 16:32, 12 April 2024| Updated: 16:33, 12 April 2024
71 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of ASEAN Now

Thailand’s tourism drive suffered another setback this week when Bangkok bore witness to yet another repulsive, badly-behaved fat farang who saw it fit to strip naked, bathe and poop in a Buddhist shrine.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has been playing catch up for the past four years, after the Covid-19 epidemic, to attract more tourists to the Land of Smiles. Unfortunately, those smiles turned to frowns yesterday as an obese foreigner disregarded all around him and thought it was a good idea to desecrate a holy shrine. It is a familiar tale in Thailand.

Videos and photographs of the unidentified foreigner defecating in public on a bustling street in Bangkok and subsequently cleansing himself in a Buddhist shrine have circulated widely, eliciting disgust and ire among locals and online audiences.

The incident, captured yesterday, April 11, near the notorious Soi Nana, Sukhumvit Soi 4 district, depicts the man casually squatting on the pavement before proceeding to bathe in a nearby shrine with the apparent assistance of a Thai security guard.

Related news

The explicit videos and photographs, shared by an eyewitness, condemn the man’s blatant disregard for Thai culture and public decency., reported ASEAN Now.

Witnesses expressed a blend of astonishment and exasperation, urging authorities to identify and take action against the man. Some have voiced concerns regarding the negative portrayal this incident casts upon foreigners in Thailand.

While the man’s identity remains unknown, the incident underscores a recurring issue of disrespectful conduct by certain foreign visitors to Thailand.

Only three days ago another foreigner disgraced himself, ironically, this time in Pattaya’s Farang Bar. Two Thai female employees are seeking justice after a German man attacked them at a bar where they worked on Sunday, April 7. The German accused the bar of overcharging him.

The two victims, 55 year old Anchisa Thongphuek and 39 year old Warunee Promwaen, submitted CCTV footage of the attack to officers at Mueang Pattaya Police Station on Sunday after the German man physically assaulted them. The incident occurred at Farang Bar in Soi Lengkee at about 2am on the day.

Fat farang strips naked and poops in Bangkok shrine (video) | News by Thaiger

Fat farang strips naked and poops in Bangkok shrine (video) | News by Thaiger
Pictures and video of fat farang courtesy of ASEAN Now

Bangkok NewsCrime NewsExpatsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

South Korean singer Park Boram dies at 30

Published: 15:18, 12 April 2024

Thai netizens in uproar over celebrity social media feud

Published: 14:29, 12 April 2024

Gold prices hit new record in Thailand amid market volatility

Published: 14:01, 12 April 2024

Interior Ministry official disrupts police at Songkran checkpoint

Published: 13:43, 12 April 2024