Bangkok joins forces with Netherlands for eco-friendly urban mobility

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: 20:02, 03 March 2024| Updated: 20:09, 03 March 2024
ACTIVE Workshop in Bangkok.

Bangkok has coordinated with the Dutch concept to design Bangkok into a walkable and cycling city.

Assoc. Prof. Wisanu Supsompon, along with Sanon Wangsrangboon, the Deputy Governors of Bangkok and Remco Johannes van Wijngaarden, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Thailand, attended a presentation of ideas and group activities discussion at the ACTIVE Workshop in Bangkok at Rattanakosin Room at Bangkok City Hall in Phra Nakhon District.

Deputy Governor Wisanu said…

“Bangkok City hopes that the concept of becoming a walkable and cycling city must be realized, not just designed. Right now we have a policy that we are working on which is Bike Sharing, with the first important policy for travelling being the First and Last Mile, travelling well from the starting point to the destination to promote easier use of bicycles.”

Woman is biking over the street crossing Plantage Middenlaan.
Woman is biking over the street crossing Plantage Middenlaan, Netherlands. Image via Unsplash (Credit: Fons Heijnsbroek)

The Ambassador of the Netherlands expressed his admiration to see everyone participating in the Workshop together to make cycling in Bangkok better. He had ridden a bicycle in Bangkok and believed that it was possible in areas in Bangkok where everyone worked together to improve and solve problems, which are important areas for the city’s development.

The Netherlands Embassy is pleased to support Bangkok. Organising the ACTIVE Workshop in Bangkok this time, Bangkok is in cooperation with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management of the Netherlands under the project “Alliance for Cycling and Walking Towards International Vitality and Empowerment” (ACTIVE).

Bangkok joins forces with Netherlands for eco-friendly urban mobility | News by Thaiger
Cycling Lane at Benchakitti Park, Bangkok. Image via Unsplash (Credit: Rutpratheep Nilpechr)

It is to support experts from the Dutch Cycling Embassy to provide knowledge on the infrastructure development, behaviour, and organizational structure of the cycling community to attendees. More than 60 representatives from various agencies attended to apply their knowledge about Dutch cities to Bangkok.

