Thai cabinet tackles smog problem with 272 million baht project

The annual 2024 fiscal budget saw the Thai cabinet allotting 272 million baht (US$7.59 million) towards a strategic project, intent on confronting wildfire and smog problems, and reducing PM 2.5 dust. The announcement came from the Thai deputy government spokeswoman, Kanika Aunjit, during a press conference held on March 3.

This decision was accelerated by the alarming rise of PM 2.5 problems witnessed in 17 provinces across northern Thailand. These provinces, bearing the brunt of wildfires over the past few years, had their local inhabitants living under constant health threats. Kanika underscored the gravity of the situation, prompting the Thai government to elevate the PM 2.5 issue to a national agenda, reported The Pattaya News.

Northern Thailand’s 17 provinces, populated by a massive number of citizens, form the economic backbone of the country. However, these provinces have been grappling with severe air pollution owing to wildfires, agricultural burning, and smog from neighbouring countries. Traffic, transportation, and industrial activities have also been instrumental in exacerbating the situation, as per Kanika’s statement.

She further explained the purpose of the government project, which is concentrated on addressing wildfire and smog problems to mitigate PM 2.5 issues in the 17 northern provinces. The project also plans to target hotspots and areas at high risk from wildfires during the period from January to May 2024.

Considering the grave implications of the escalating PM 2.5 problems, the Thai government’s dedicated budget allocation marks a significant step towards devising solutions. The project’s success could potentially offer a respite from the environmental and health issues currently plaguing the northern provinces.

The deputy government spokeswoman’s press conference served as a reminder of the Thai government’s commitment to prioritising public health and environment. However, the effectiveness of these measures will only be ascertained in the coming months, as the project unfolds and efforts are channelled towards combating air pollution.

