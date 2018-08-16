Samui
28 year old Norwegian found dead in car on Koh Samui
Police are investigating a Norwegian tourist found dead inside his car on Samui last Monday.
28 year old Aspen Anray Solian was found dead in the driver’s seat on Thaweerat Phakdee Road in Tambon Maret.
A doctor says he had died about one or two hours before he was found. Police say the body showed no signs of violence.
A bakery shop worker said the tourist often dropped in to the store to enjoy baked goods and a drink. After the tourist arrived at about 4.30pm, he remained in his car with the windows shut.
The worker wondered why the tourist had not left his car after more than an hour and so knocked on the window when he discovered the man was dead.
The worker says he knew the tourist well because he was a months-long yearly visitor to Koh Samui.
He says the tourist arrived with a friend three weeks ago but the friend had left.
The body was sent for a post-mortem at Surat Thani Hospital.
SOURCE: The Nation
Samui
Electricity glitches for Samui and Koh Phangan
PHOTO COMPILATION: Thai Rath
The Thai media are claiming there’s an electricity crisis on the holiday islands – Samui and Koh Phangan. Thai Rath reports that electricity authorities in the south of Thailand are residing to the recent articles and complaints. There have been so many power cuts recently that things are desperate, according to Thai Rath.
Authorities say that the problem lies in the undersea cables from Khanom on the mainland. But there was no explanation what the actual problem was and it remained a mystery.
Panumas Limsuwan was inspecting one of the sub-stations in Mae Nam yesterday trying to get to the root of the problem.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Chiang Mai
Warning out for Samui ferry as waves reach 3 metres in Gulf of Thailand
The Samui Harbour Office has issued warnings to the ferry operator to be careful in both directions on the Surat Thani run with waves up high as three metres today in the Gulf of Thailand.
The office has also prohibited small boats from leaving the shores of Koh Samui. The ferry boat operator was warned to check lifejackets and all safety facilities on their boats.
Latest forecasts issued by the Thai Meteorological Department says that the monsoon trough on Wednesday and Thursday will lie across the upper North and the upper north-east due to the active low pressure over the South China Sea, while the strong southwest monsoon will prevail across the Andaman Sea, and east through the Gulf of Thailand.
The department warned that strong winds and 2-3 metre high waves are forecast in the Andaman Sea, along with waves of about two metres high in the upper Gulf, and above three metres in areas experiencing thunderstorm cells.
“All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats should stay ashore.” the department warned.
Samui
ATMs not filled after money trucks crash – Koh Tao
ATM machines on Koh Tao will have to make do with cash on hand after two security trucks crashed on their way to deliver more refill banknotes early today (Tuesday).
The Ban Nai Hood police station in Chumphon’s Lang Suan district was alerted to the accident on the Asia highway No 41 at 5.55am, with the trucks headed to Koh Tao off Surat Thani.
Police said the first money truck, a Geforce company pickup, crashed into the left side of a trailer truck, and then its rear-end was hit by the second money truck, a van of the same company. The drivers, 24 year old Charoenyut Boonsawat and 28 year old Ekkaparp Chuayruang were slightly injured.
The two said they were speeding to catch a ferry boat at a pier in Chumphon’s Muang district at 6am to travel to Koh Tao where they were scheduled to refill ATM machines on Tuesday.
They said the trailer truck cut in front of them. Its driver, 24 year old Boonyarit Chaisanam, says he was making a turn into a market to load durians when the accident occurred. He says he needed to turn from the right lane and had already checked that the road was clear, but the money trucks were speeding.
The two money trucks were hauled to the police station for the company to recheck the money.
SOURCE: The Nation
Beachgoers banned from swimming at Phuket beaches until crocodile is caught
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Gotcha! Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
5 property checks buyers mysteriously overlook in Thailand
What a difference an airport could make
Phuket crocodile discovered on Kata Noi Beach
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Find your dream property in Thailand
Kathu Street Festival, preserving culture and tradition
Kathu Culture Street Festival until Sunday night
Rawai Mayor confirms 3 metre crocodile off Nai Harn beach
Pattaya’s reinvention successful – “TAT strongly opposes any form of sex tourism”
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
Three year old suffocates in Pattani school van
Phuket 13 beaches get ‘star’ treatment from environment office
New Ferrari slams into tree in Korat
Chinese tourists love going local and doing their own bookings – Hotels.com
Rawai Cultural Street Festival to be held at Phromthep Cape
Australian police detain five Thai nationals involved in human trafficking
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
Carnage continues on Thai roads
HM The King thanks Lao people for their assistance in the Tham Luang rescue
Fire destroys bedding warehouse in Rassada
28 year old Norwegian found dead in car on Koh Samui
Fix Bangkok’s traffic within 3 months – Thai PM
Body found floating off Kata Beach identified as Surat Thani man
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Somtam scores number 5 in the world’s top 500 Lonely Planet Eatlist
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 18, 2018
Trending
-
Thai Life4 days ago
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
-
Thai Life6 days ago
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
-
National3 days ago
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
-
Phuket2 days ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
-
Phuket5 days ago
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
-
Phuket2 days ago
One rescued, one dead, one missing in Phuket surf
-
Phuket1 day ago
Central Phuket opens on September 10
You must be logged in to post a comment Login