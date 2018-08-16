Connect with us

Samui

28 year old Norwegian found dead in car on Koh Samui

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

9 hours ago

on

Police are investigating a Norwegian tourist found dead inside his car on Samui last Monday.

28 year old Aspen Anray Solian was found dead in the driver’s seat on Thaweerat Phakdee Road in Tambon Maret.

A doctor says he had died about one or two hours before he was found. Police say the body showed no signs of violence.

A bakery shop worker said the tourist often dropped in to the store to enjoy baked goods and a drink. After the tourist arrived at about 4.30pm, he remained in his car with the windows shut.

The worker wondered why the tourist had not left his car after more than an hour and so knocked on the window when he discovered the man was dead.

The worker says he knew the tourist well because he was a months-long yearly visitor to Koh Samui.

He says the tourist arrived with a friend three weeks ago but the friend had left.

The body was sent for a post-mortem at Surat Thani Hospital.

SOURCE: The Nation

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Samui

Electricity glitches for Samui and Koh Phangan

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

6 days ago

on

August 10, 2018

By

PHOTO COMPILATION: Thai Rath

The Thai media are claiming there’s an electricity crisis on the holiday islands – Samui and Koh Phangan. Thai Rath reports that electricity authorities in the south of Thailand are residing to the recent articles and complaints. There have been so many power cuts recently that things are desperate, according to Thai Rath.

Authorities say that the problem lies in the undersea cables from Khanom on the mainland. But there was no explanation what the actual problem was and it remained a mystery.

Panumas Limsuwan was inspecting one of the sub-stations in Mae Nam yesterday trying to get to the root of the problem.

SOURCE: Thai Rath

Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

Warning out for Samui ferry as waves reach 3 metres in Gulf of Thailand

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 week ago

on

August 8, 2018

By

The Samui Harbour Office has issued warnings to the ferry operator to be careful in both directions on the Surat Thani run with waves up high as three metres today in the Gulf of Thailand.

The office has also prohibited small boats from leaving the shores of Koh Samui. The ferry boat operator was warned to check lifejackets and all safety facilities on their boats.

Latest forecasts issued by the Thai Meteorological Department says that the monsoon trough on Wednesday and Thursday will lie across the upper North and the upper north-east due to the active low pressure over the South China Sea, while the strong southwest monsoon will prevail across the Andaman Sea, and east through the Gulf of Thailand.

The department warned that strong winds and 2-3 metre high waves are forecast in the Andaman Sea, along with waves of about two metres high in the upper Gulf, and above three metres in areas experiencing thunderstorm cells.

“All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats should stay ashore.” the department warned.

Continue Reading

Samui

ATMs not filled after money trucks crash – Koh Tao

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 week ago

on

August 7, 2018

By

ATM machines on Koh Tao will have to make do with cash on hand after two security trucks crashed on their way to deliver more refill banknotes early today (Tuesday).

The Ban Nai Hood police station in Chumphon’s Lang Suan district was alerted to the accident on the Asia highway No 41 at 5.55am, with the trucks headed to Koh Tao off Surat Thani.

Police said the first money truck, a Geforce company pickup, crashed into the left side of a trailer truck, and then its rear-end was hit by the second money truck, a van of the same company. The drivers, 24 year old Charoenyut Boonsawat and 28 year old Ekkaparp Chuayruang were slightly injured.

The two said they were speeding to catch a ferry boat at a pier in Chumphon’s Muang district at 6am to travel to Koh Tao where they were scheduled to refill ATM machines on Tuesday.

They said the trailer truck cut in front of them. Its driver, 24 year old Boonyarit Chaisanam, says he was making a turn into a market to load durians when the accident occurred. He says he needed to turn from the right lane and had already checked that the road was clear, but the money trucks were speeding.

The two money trucks were hauled to the police station for the company to recheck the money.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending