Electricty outages in Phuket today

Electricity will briefly be shut off in the Heroines Monument area of Phuket today. The Provincial Electricity Authority will be installing high voltage cables.

According to Thai media, the power outage will last from 9 am today to 4:30 pm. It will be near Thepkrasattri Rd and will extend from the Thalang office of the Provincial Electricity Authority to the Honda Marine Phuket showroom.

The PEA has apologised for any inconvenience caused due to the power outage.

For additional information, call the Thalang PEA office at 083-5509979 or the PEA call centre 1129.

Earlier this month, the Thaiger reported that electricity would temporarily be shut off in the Patong area of Phuket.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

