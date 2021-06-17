Phuket
Officials tinker with definition of “population”, “find” over 70% of Phuket is vaccinated
The population of Phuket has been “adjusted” by officials. They now state the island is 74% vaccinated. That is, they claim 74% have received at least 1 of the 2 necessary inoculations.
This news comes from a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department. It was posted earlier today. The report states that the Phuket Governor, Pichet Panapong, told the public that 70% of Phuket residents have received a vaccination.
Pichet gave vaccination figures as belonging to 3 groups:
- People registered as living in Phuket
- People registered as living in other provinces
- Migrant workers/expats
Pichet says:
“For people registered as living in Phuket, there are about 310,000 people, about 67% have received their injection”.
“For People who work in Phuket but come from other provinces, there are more than 100,000 people, and at this stage, about 108,000 people or about 108% have received their injection”.
He did not elaborate on how 108% could have received an injection. However, he did add:
“For migrant workers and expats, there are about 74,000 on the island. It is planned to give injections to 70% or 56,700 people. At this stage, 23,280 people or 41% have received their injection”.
“So that, from 466,000 people on the island, 345,000 or 74% have been vaccinated”.
Curiously, Pichet did not jump on the fact that if 74% of the population had received injections… The island would have met, and exceeded the 70% needed for herd immunity. And thus, the Island could reopen, welcoming the much needed tourists for the July 1 proposed sandbox policy.
However, based on the report PR Phuket released this morning… 75% of the sought target population has been vaccinated, not 75% of the total population to be vaccinated.
The misleading figures, employing the target number of people to be vaccinated, ostensibly as the actually registered population of Phuket, started making the media rounds last week. The Thai PM also claimed last week that the island had reached the 70% figure.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Officials tinker with definition of “population”, “find” over 70% of Phuket is vaccinated
EU Free Trade Agreement talks resume after 7-year coup hiatus
Thursday Covid Update: 3,129 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Large orange juice order leads to large “fine”
Survey: 90+% feel bar ban, restrictions hamper Phuket Sandbox
Rain giving phallus cracks under the elements
Students in Thailand’s Isaan region go back to school on an elephant
Covid vaccine advertisements by private hospitals to be tightly regulated
China launches first astronaut led space mission in 5 years
Good Morning Thailand | Chris Parker “Retired Working For You”, Auto translate fail, Sandbox update
New Zealand economy bounces back to pre-pandemic levels, exceeding forecasts
US Embassy in Thailand issues security alert due to violence near Myanmar border
Hong Kong police arrest 5 executives and raid offices of pro-democracy newspaper
Thursday Covid Update: 3,129 new cases and 30 deaths
Medic says 10% of Covid-19 infections in Bangkok are Delta variant
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Thai Airways to offer international flights to 16 destinations next month
CCSA announces schools can reopen June 14 in most of Thailand
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Thailand21 hours ago
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac
- Crime2 days ago
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
- Phuket2 days ago
Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea