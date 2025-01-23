€100,000 reward offered in Dutchman’s mysterious death in Phuket

Photo courtesy of Peter R. de Vries Foundation via The Phuket News

The chilling mystery surrounding the death of Dutch national Stephan Buczynski in Phuket 12 years ago has taken a dramatic turn, as the Peter R. de Vries Foundation announced a €100,000 reward (around 3.5 million baht) for any information leading to justice.

Buczynski, only 26 years old at the time, was found dead in the waters off Patong Beach on January 13, 2013. His death was ruled a suicide by Thai police, but his family has fiercely disputed the conclusion, citing evidence suggesting foul play. The foundation is now appealing to witnesses in Thailand to come forward.

The case is riddled with disturbing details. Buczynski had travelled to Thailand with his business partner, Sylvano, but their trip was far from smooth. Early on, a violent confrontation with an Australian tourist landed Buczynski in hospital for a week. Just a day after being discharged, he was found dead, his body bearing injuries inconsistent with a suicide, including a fractured skull and broken ankle.

Adding to the family’s doubts, conflicting reports about Buczynski’s blood alcohol level and the cause of death—drowning or asphyxiation—have further muddied the waters. A Dutch autopsy later revealed more injuries than initially reported. Despite the family’s trip to Phuket in 2015 and their appearance on the investigative TV show Murder in Foreign Countries, the Thai police offered little cooperation, citing lost case files.

The Peter R. de Vries Foundation, named after the late Dutch crime journalist, is relentless in its pursuit of justice. Foundation director Kelly de Vries stated, “Even the smallest tip can make a difference.”

The organisation has launched a social media campaign featuring emotional video messages from Buczynski’s family, urging anyone with information to speak out, reported The Phuket News.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact the foundation anonymously via tip@peterrdevries.nl.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.