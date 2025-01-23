Thailand braces for cold wave and increased monsoon rains

Picture courtesy of Tom De Decker, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather warning today, indicating cold to very cold weather, particularly in mountain areas, with frost expected in some places. A new cold wave with strong winds is anticipated, while the southern region is facing increased monsoon activity with more rain predicted from today, January 23.

Over the next 24 hours, a high-pressure system or cold air mass covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea is weakening. This situation results in morning fog and slightly rising temperatures in northern and northeastern Thailand.

Advertisements

The central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the east, and the upper south, will experience cool mornings. Mountain peaks and plateaus will see cold to very cold conditions, with frost in some locations.

The public is advised to take care of their health due to persistent cold weather and be cautious of fire hazards in dry conditions. Additionally, increased caution is recommended when travelling through foggy areas.

The northeast monsoon continues to cover the Gulf of Thailand, the south, and the Andaman Sea, causing waves of 1 to 2 metres in the lower Gulf. Mariners in the area are advised to navigate carefully.

From January 26 to January 28, a new high-pressure system or cold air mass from China will strengthen over Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing colder weather and strong winds.

Weather forecast

Advertisements

Increased monsoon in the northeast will affect the Gulf of Thailand and the south, leading to more rain and heavy rainfall in some areas of the lower south. The Gulf and Andaman Sea will experience stronger winds, with waves reaching 2 to 3 metres in the lower Gulf and exceeding 3 metres during thunderstorms.

The current weather conditions are contributing to moderate to high levels of dust accumulation due to poor ventilation and light winds.

The north will be cool to cold with morning fog, and temperatures will rise slightly. Minimum temperatures will range from 13 to 18 degrees Celsius, with maximums reaching 30 to 33°C.

Mountain areas will be cold to very cold, with frost in some parts and temperatures between 4 and 13°C.

The northeast will have cool to cold weather with morning fog, and temperatures will rise slightly. Minimum temperatures will range from 12 to 17°C, with maximums from 30 to 33°C. On top of the mountain will be cold, with temperatures between 8 and 14°C.

The central region will experience cool weather with some morning fog, and temperatures will rise slightly. Minimum temperatures will be 16 to 19°C, with maximums from 32 to 35°C.

The east will be cool with morning fog, and temperatures will rise slightly. Minimum temperatures will be 17 to 22°C, with maximums from 31 to 35°C. The sea will have waves under 1 metre, with waves reaching about 1 metre offshore.

The southern region (east coast) will have cool mornings in some parts, with light rain mostly in the lower south. Minimum temperatures will range from 18 to 25°C, with maximums from 30 to 33°C.

The southern region (west coast) will be mostly cloudy, with cool mornings in the upper part. Minimum temperatures will be 22 to 26°C, with maximums from 32 to 35°C, reported KhaoSod.

In Bangkok and surrounding areas, the weather will be cool with some morning fog, and temperatures will rise slightly. Minimum temperatures will be 19 to 23°C, with maximums from 32 to 35°C.