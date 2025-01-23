Thailand faces hazardous PM 2.5 air pollution levels nationwide

Picture courtesy of Siamrath

IQAir has reported that nearly every area in Thailand currently experiences PM 2.5 levels that are harmful to health. As of 6.23am today, January 23, the global air quality monitoring company released real-time data, revealing the top 10 most polluted districts and cities in the country.

The most affected area is Mueang Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Municipality, with a US Air Quality Index (AQI) of 199. Following closely are Khlong Luang District in Pathum Thani with a US AQI of 187, Lam Luk Ka District in Pathum Thani at 186, and Nakhon Chai Si District in Nakhon Pathom, which shares a US AQI of 185 with Rayong Province. Pattaya in Chon Buri records a US AQI of 182, reported KhaoSod.

Further areas experiencing high pollution levels include Khon Kaen Province, Lam Plai Mat District in Buri Ram, and Thawi Watthana District in Bangkok, each registering a US AQI of 181. Samut Sakhon Province rounds out the list with a US AQI of 180.

In related news, Bangkok and 64 out of 76 provinces in Thailand experienced unsafe levels of PM2.5 dust pollution on January 20, with 28 provinces reaching hazardous red levels. Samut Sakhon reported the most severe air pollution.

According to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), at 9am, PM2.5 levels reached hazardous levels in 28 provinces, with readings between 75.3 and 133.1 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³) over the past 24 hours. The government’s safe threshold is set at 37.5µg/m³.

Samut Sakhon recorded the highest PM2.5 level at 133.1µg/m³, followed by Nakhon Pathom with 115.3, Sing Buri at 107.6, Ang Thong at 98.7, Nonthaburi at 98.1, Chai Nat at 97.3, Pathum Thani at 93.8, and Ayutthaya at 93.4.

Other provinces experiencing red levels were Lop Buri, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Bangkok, Suphan Buri, Saraburi, Phetchaburi, Loei, Phetchabun, Uthai Thani, Rayong, Samut Prakan, Phichit, Kanchanaburi, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nakhon Sawan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kamphaeng Phet, and Maha Sarakham.

