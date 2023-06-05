Moo-ving miracle: Driver escapes unharmed after car ‘meets’ wandering cows in Phuket

Picture courtesy of Phuket News.

A driver managed to walk away unscathed after his car collided with a group of wandering cows on Thepkrasattri Road in Phuket in the early hours of this morning. The driver, identified only as Bancha, was travelling in his white Toyota Veloce car around 4.30am when ten cows suddenly appeared out of nowhere and ran onto the road.

Unable to avoid the animals, Bancha’s vehicle collided with several of the cows, although he was unsure of the exact number. The incident took place in front of the PT Thalang Gas Station. Police Lieutenant Colonel Chanita Bunyanuwat, Deputy Inspector of Investigation at Thalang Police Station, was notified of the accident around 4.40am and immediately arrived at the scene.

The car had sustained significant damage to its front end, with the hood entirely collapsed and the grille, headlights, and fenders all broken. However, police officials confirmed that Bancha was unharmed. The health status of the cows involved in the accident remains unknown, as they had disappeared into a dark field nearby. There was no sign of blood on or near the damaged car, leading to hopes that no serious injuries were sustained by the animals.

Police are currently investigating the incident to determine the owner of the cows and seek an explanation as to why the cattle were not properly contained, allowing them to roam freely onto a busy highway.

Car accidents are frequent in Phuket. Two weeks ago a Phuket motorbike crash injured an elderly expat. Chalong Police arrived at the scene on Wiset Road in Rawai to find a foreign motorbike rider, 73 year old Georgi Simeonov Georgiev with minor injuries. The other rider involved in the accident was a 31 Thai man named Kittisak Buayai. Georgiev’s nationality was not provided by police.

After reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses, police found that Kittisak was riding northbound when Georgiev pulled out from a side street. Georgiev was heading towards the U-turn area in the centre of the road, and he cut in front of Kittisak approaching on his motorbike. Read more about the story HERE.