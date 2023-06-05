Pregnant woman injured by hot oil declines 4,000 baht aid, calls for more accountability

Image courtesy of Khaosod Online

A pregnant 37 year old woman was severely burned by hot oil while selling French fries at a local football match in Rayong province. The organisers offered 4,000 baht as compensation but the victim, Suchada Phusawangporn, refused, calling for the culprit to take greater responsibility. Local authorities are investigating the incident.

Suchada, who is three months pregnant, was serving French fries from a tent at a football match organised by The Smiling Chicken Team. An errant football accidentally landed in the hot oil frying pan, splashing Suchada’s face and right arm with boiling oil. Her injuries, including swelling and inflammation in both eyes, have left her fearing that she may lose her sight permanently, which would impact her ability to care for her two children and unborn baby.

Following the publication of the incident, the football match organisers invited Suchada and her family to meet with them at the stadium. They offered 2,000 baht in compensation, while the abbot of the local temple, Wat Namkok Mai, contributed another 2,000 baht. However, Suchada and her family declined the money, believing it would not cover the costs of her medical treatment. They sought a more considerable contribution and responsibility from the person who kicked the ball.

Suchada’s sister, 26 year old Kanyarat Phu Sawang, said they had initially asked the event organisers for permission to set up their stall at the venue, but later the officials claimed they had never granted permission and tried to disclaim responsibility.

Follow us on :













Kanyarat also mentioned that no one seemed to know who kicked the football, indicating a lack of sincerity in offering help. The football match organiser, Sunthorn Saengthiam, said they announced before the event that vendors should take responsibility for their own sales and the organisers would not assume any liability. However, due to the severity of the accident and their solidarity as Thais, they offered 2,000 baht as a goodwill gesture.

Narong Khao Nuan, the Mayor of Namkok, is planning to visit the injured woman and discuss further assistance measures. Meanwhile, police are preparing to question the person who kicked the football and any witnesses in the vicinity, in order to proceed with the legal process. The Department of Justice in Rayong province has already coordinated initial support for the victim, reported KhaoSod Online.