Young motorcyclist fatally crashes into 18-wheeler in northeast Thailand

Young motorcyclist killed in crash, photo by Khaosod.

A tragic accident occurred when a young motorcyclist lost his life after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a lorry at a junction in Choak Chai district of northeast Thailand‘s Nakhon Ratchasima province. The incident took place at 4.39pm yesterday. Authorities were alerted by Pol. Lt. Col. Precha Suebratcha, a police officer who investigated the scene of the accident.

At the site of the collision, in the middle of a two-lane road, the lifeless body of the young man was discovered with severe head injuries. Alongside him, his Honda Wave motorcycle lay badly damaged, without a licence plate.

A short distance from the victim was an 18-wheel truck, with the driver waiting nearby for the arrival of the police. According to witnesses, the deceased motorcyclist arrived at the junction just as the lorry was turning the corner at close range, leaving him with no time to brake and ultimately colliding with the back of the truck at full force.

After the initial investigation, the man’s body was transported to a hospital, and the lorry driver was taken in for questioning by the authorities. Legal proceedings will continue, ensuring that appropriate actions are taken in light of this tragic event.

Follow us on :













The ThaiRSC reported in January that as many as 939,713 road accidents were reported in Thailand last year, up 4.7% from 2021. Road accidents killed 14,737 people, and injured 924,799 last year, ThaiRSC said. The committee reported that 536 deaths and 7,885 injuries were among foreigners.

Following the Songkran holiday this year, during the ‘seven deadly days‘ from April 11 to 17, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) revealed that there were 2,203 road accidents, 2,208 injuries, and 264 deaths during this period. Bangkok recorded the highest number of fatalities with 22 deaths. Chiang Rai had the highest number of accidents with 68, while Nakhon Si Thammarat recorded the highest number of injuries with 70.