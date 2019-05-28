Chinese tourist injured as suspects snatch bag in Rawai, Phuket – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Phuket

Chinese tourist injured as suspects snatch bag in Rawai, Phuket

Kritsada Mueanhawong

9 hours ago

Suspects have now been rounded up and are in custody after allegedly snatching a bag from a Chinese tourist who was walking in Rawai, south of Phuket, last week. The Chinese tourist was injured in the fracas.

The Chalong Police were notified of the incident on a road near Rawai beach last week. As the tourist was walking along the road two suspects on a motorbike approached her. They snatched the bag from the Chinese tourist and then sped away. The Chinese tourist was injured trying to resist her bag being snatched and dragged to the ground.

Inside her bag was 1,600 baht cash, passport and credit cards. The suspects are now in custody.

ดูมันทำ ! คนร้ายก่อเหตุรัพย์นักท่องเที่ยวผู้หญิงชาวจีน เหตุ บนถนนชายหาดราไวย์ เมื่อวันที่ 22 พ.ค.62 …

Posted by Phuket Hotnews on Monday, May 27, 2019

Phuket

Netizens say the policeman's drunk. Police chief says he 'is sick'.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

10 hours ago

May 28, 2019

A video clip of a policeman falling off a motorcycle onto the footpath on the roadside has gone viral in Thai social media. Netizens say the Phuket policeman was clearly drunk but the local police chief maintains ‘he was just sick’.

The video clip of the policeman shows he was on a motorbike and was losing his balance. The incident happened on Thepkrasattri Road near the Heroines Monument. Social media users have commented that the policeman might have been drunk.

The Cherng Talay Police Chief Col Akanit Danpitaksart says the officer in the video clip worked at Cherng Talay Police Station. The incident happened last Saturday afternoon. After he finished his work he was driving his motorbike home.

“He has a personal health issue – Meniere’s Disease – where he loses his balance. The problem is inside his ears and he can’t control himself. He has broken his leg in a motorbike accident before. A metal implant has been put inside his leg as a result of the last accident”.

(If he has Meniere’s Disease and not taking medication the man shouldn’t be on a motorbike or on the public roads – The Thaiger)

“He is also weak and cannot control the motorbike, and lost his balance. He tried to stop the motorbike on the side of the road. He was not drunk. Now he is in a sick leave.”

Judge for yourself.

หนักไปหน่อย….

Posted by เทอดศักดิ์ หัตถศิลปทรัพย์ on Monday, May 27, 2019

Environment

Patong municipality reports untreated wastewater from Kalim hotel to police

Kritsada Mueanhawong

15 hours ago

May 28, 2019

VIDEO: Bong Marquez   

The video of the untreated wastewater bursting on Kalim beach on Sunday afternoon has caused an official report made to Patong police.

A Facebook user “Bong Marquez” posted a video of the black water gurgling up through the sands at Kalim Beach and into the Patong Bay on Sunday. The video has had 230,000 views.

Patong’s Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup (whom The Thaiger called out when we posted Khun Bong’s video) yesterday inspected the beach where she identified the source of wastewater was from Kalim Bay Residences. She says the water treatment system for the municipality is still working and nothing was broken.

“Today we will report this to police. We have also ordered the hotel to fix their broken wastewater treatment system within one week.”

Kalim beach phuket, thailand

Posted by Bong Marquez on Sunday, May 26, 2019

Phuket

About 100 Burmese teenagers with knives gather near Patong beach

Kritsada Mueanhawong

1 day ago

May 27, 2019

About 100 Burmese teenagers armed with knives were gathered near Patong’s beach in Loma Park just after midnight (Monday).

A Facebook page “Baywatch team Patong & Patong development foundation” posted photos with a message reading “Just after midnight there were two parties including about 100 Burmese teenagers who gathered at Loma park with short knives and long knives. ”

“Baywatch team Patong and Patong development foundation, along with Patong Police, were chasing after them. Some of them were arrested, some fled the scene.”

“This incident has happened many times. There used to be only about 20 of them but lately more people have joined their gangs. This issue must be dealt with urgently before anything happens.”

Trending