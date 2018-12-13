Chinese man who allegedly murdered wife now in custody | The Thaiger

Nestled into the hills above Phuket’s popular Patong Beach, the modern Patong Bay Hill Resort is a luxurious resort which overlooks the ocean and the eclectic neighborhood below.

Welcome to Patong Bay Hill Resort

Set in a beautifully landscaped garden, Patong Bay Hill Resort is set amongst the natural, tropical environment of Patong’s Hasib-pee Hill. The resort offers majestic panoramic city and ocean views over the Andaman Sea. While private and secluded, Patong Bay Hill Resort is a just a few minutes away from Patong Beach and all of the nightlife, dining and entertainment this popular tourist destination has to offer.

The atmosphere of Patong Bay Hill Resort is tranquil and serene. If you are looking for total relaxation while on holiday, Patong Bay Hill Resort is where your holiday begins! The resort consists of 16 buildings with 383 units. 138 of those units are on the ground floor and have direct access to a refreshing swimming pool.

Patong Bay Hill Resort Accommodation

The 2 bedroom suites at Patong Bay Hill Resort are luxurious. Each suite is built in a modern style with fine, contemporary furnishings. Each suite boasts a terrace or balcony with either a garden or sea view, and full amenities are provided for guest’s comfort and relaxation. A few of the suites even have a private jacuzzi!

A full range of amenities are offered to guests staying at Patong Bay Hill Resort. The 2 bedroom suites have a kitchenette and microwave, as well as a minibar. For the tech savvy, each suite has both satellite and cable TV. Free high speed WiFi is also available throughout the resort, allowing those who need to work while on holiday to remain connected to the outside world.

To ensure guest’s utmost comfort, bathrobes and bedroom slippers are provided along with toiletries. There is also an evening turndown service, which is a hallmark of high quality hotels and resorts. Let us prepare the bed, so that when your day is done, all you need to do is slip in!

The Restaurant at Patong Bay Hill Resort

Delicious food & beverage offerings are available at Patong Bay Hill Resort. The on-site restaurant at Patong Bay Hill Resort serves a delectable range of traditional Thai cuisine as well as a variety of international favorites. Breakfast at the resort is a splendid affair. The breakfast buffet features a live egg station as well as a mix of Asian and international breakfast choices. Lunch and dinner options are also available at the on-site restaurant. For those looking to sate their thirst, the restaurant features an extensive beverage menu which also includes cocktails & spirits. Fresh juices and soft drinks are also available.

Book Your Stay at Patong Bay Hill Resort

Ready to book your stay at Patong Bay Hill Resort? For further queries and questions, get in touch with us. We look forward to welcoming you to Patong Bay Hill Resort, a modern, luxurious resort on the tropical island of Phuket, Thailand.

Visit www.patongbayhill.com to learn more!