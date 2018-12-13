Chinese man who allegedly murdered wife now in custody | The Thaiger

Phuket
Chinese man who allegedly murdered wife now in custody
A Chinese man who allegedly murdered his wife, is now in custody at the Phuket Provincial Court. The alleged crime happened in October. The Kamala Police Chief says he will face a murder charge if police find that he killed his wife to collect on insurance payments.
The Chinese husband is from Tianjin, China and is alleged to have murdered his wife during a family vacation in Phuket after buying up more than 30 million yuan (US$4.3 million) in life insurance policies in her name.
Kamala Police Chief Col Somkit Boonrat says, “The incident happened at a hotel in Kamala. After we questioned Zhang he admitted to killing his wife.”
“Now he is in custody at the Phuket Provincial Court while an investigation is being conducted, which is expected to be completed before December 21.”
“We have received more information from the Chinese Consulate about the life insurance. If we find that Zhang killed his wife to collect the insurance, he will face a heavier charge of intent to murder.”
Four arrested with guns and drugs in Chalong
Officers have arrested four suspects and seized two illegal guns, 26 bullets, 319 methamphetamine pills and half a kilogram of marijuana in Chalong.
Officers first arrested 28 year old Dawrueang Pomsuwan. Officers seized 3.68 grams, 319methamphetamine pills and 20 bullets.
He has been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell and illegal possession of ammunition.
Officers then arrested 23 year old Panuwat Petlook. Police seized a handgun, six bullets and 3.02 grams of marijuana. He has now been charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and illegal possession of Category 5 Drugs.
Next, officers arrested 27 year old Sakchai Sittisak. They seized 9.48 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a handgun and 2 bullets. He has been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
And finally, police have arrested 25 year old Padungchai Paitong. Police seized 464.9 grams (half a kilo) of marijuana. He has been charged with illegal possession of a Category 5 Drug with intent to sell.
All were taken to the Chalong Police Station for processing.
Chinese man murders wife in 143 million baht life-insurance scam
“…in the months leading up to the trip, Zhang had bought more than a dozen life insurance policies for his wife…”
A Chinese husband from Tianjin is alleged to have murdered his wife during a family vacation in Phuket after buying up more than 30 million yuan (US$4.3 million) in life insurance policies in her name.
Shanghai.ist reports that the husband, named Zhang Weifan, took his wife, given the pseudonym Xiaojie, and the couple’s 20 month old daughter to Phuket at the end of October this year.
On the third day after their arrival, Xiaojie’s parents received a call from Zhang’s parents who informed them that Zhang had told them that Xiaojie had drowned in a private pool in the couple’s suite at a luxury hotel.
According to a report from The Paper, Xiaojie’s parents were initially suspicious of their daughter’s alleged cause of death, remembering that she was a good swimmer.
Somehow, after reporting his wife’s death, Zhang was able to fly out of Thailand back to Tianjin where he was confronted by Zhang’s suspicious parents who insisted that he accompany them back to Phuket.
There, the parents had their suspicions confirmed when they were allowed to view Xiaojie’s body. Finding their daughter’s corpse covered in bruises, the couple then reported Zhang to the police. Under questioning, Zhang admitted to holding his wife’s head under water until she drowned.
Further investigation by Xiaojie’s parents uncovered that in the months leading up to the trip, Zhang had bought more than a dozen life insurance policies on his wife which added up to a total payout of more than 30 million yuan with Zhang as the sole beneficiary.
Xiaojie’s parents have since discovered that while Zhang had pretended to go to work each morning, he was actually unemployed. A total of 158 gigabytes of porn was also found on his computers.
Xiaojie’s parents are now seeking Zhang’s extradition from Thailand, believing that is more likely that he will get the death penalty in China.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Shanghai.ist
The Patong Bay Hill Resort – where your holiday begins!
Nestled into the hills above Phuket’s popular Patong Beach, the modern Patong Bay Hill Resort is a luxurious resort which overlooks the ocean and the eclectic neighborhood below.
Welcome to Patong Bay Hill Resort
Set in a beautifully landscaped garden, Patong Bay Hill Resort is set amongst the natural, tropical environment of Patong’s Hasib-pee Hill. The resort offers majestic panoramic city and ocean views over the Andaman Sea. While private and secluded, Patong Bay Hill Resort is a just a few minutes away from Patong Beach and all of the nightlife, dining and entertainment this popular tourist destination has to offer.
The atmosphere of Patong Bay Hill Resort is tranquil and serene. If you are looking for total relaxation while on holiday, Patong Bay Hill Resort is where your holiday begins! The resort consists of 16 buildings with 383 units. 138 of those units are on the ground floor and have direct access to a refreshing swimming pool.
Patong Bay Hill Resort Accommodation
The 2 bedroom suites at Patong Bay Hill Resort are luxurious. Each suite is built in a modern style with fine, contemporary furnishings. Each suite boasts a terrace or balcony with either a garden or sea view, and full amenities are provided for guest’s comfort and relaxation. A few of the suites even have a private jacuzzi!
A full range of amenities are offered to guests staying at Patong Bay Hill Resort. The 2 bedroom suites have a kitchenette and microwave, as well as a minibar. For the tech savvy, each suite has both satellite and cable TV. Free high speed WiFi is also available throughout the resort, allowing those who need to work while on holiday to remain connected to the outside world.
To ensure guest’s utmost comfort, bathrobes and bedroom slippers are provided along with toiletries. There is also an evening turndown service, which is a hallmark of high quality hotels and resorts. Let us prepare the bed, so that when your day is done, all you need to do is slip in!
The Restaurant at Patong Bay Hill Resort
Delicious food & beverage offerings are available at Patong Bay Hill Resort. The on-site restaurant at Patong Bay Hill Resort serves a delectable range of traditional Thai cuisine as well as a variety of international favorites. Breakfast at the resort is a splendid affair. The breakfast buffet features a live egg station as well as a mix of Asian and international breakfast choices. Lunch and dinner options are also available at the on-site restaurant. For those looking to sate their thirst, the restaurant features an extensive beverage menu which also includes cocktails & spirits. Fresh juices and soft drinks are also available.
Book Your Stay at Patong Bay Hill Resort
Ready to book your stay at Patong Bay Hill Resort? For further queries and questions, get in touch with us. We look forward to welcoming you to Patong Bay Hill Resort, a modern, luxurious resort on the tropical island of Phuket, Thailand.
Visit www.patongbayhill.com to learn more!
