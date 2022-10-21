Connect with us

Phuket

Building in Phuket collapses due to heavy rain

Published

 on 

Photo via เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

A two-storey building in Phuket collapsed last night due to heavy rain. Fortunately, tenants left the property a day before the incident so no injuries were reported.

The demolished building, located in Soi Prayoon 2 in the Talad Yai sub-district, Mueng district, in Phuket, offers 30 rental rooms. Only eight of the rooms were rented at the time of the building’s collapse.

One of the tenants revealed to Thairath that he heard creaking and cracking sounds a couple of times at about 3pm on October 19. He woke the following morning to discover that the ceiling was cracked and reported it to the building owner.

The owner advised all tenants to vacate their rooms for their own safety yesterday morning. It was the right decision because the building collapsed on that day at 11.30pm.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, and officers from the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, visited the incident scene to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Officers reported that the heavy rain caused a landslide on the mountain, which came crashing into the building.

Officers made known that they would undertake a thorough investigation into the collapsed building to determine whether the it can be repaired or needs to be demolished.

Provincial officers found the displaced tenants some temporary accommodation until they find somewhere suitable to live or the building can be repaired.

The heavy rain over the past month has caused multiple problems for the people of Phuket. Phuket Police yesterday urged residents to stay at home unless they have an emergency. The police also say that Phuket dwellers should avoid going to Patong.

 




Trending